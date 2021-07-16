Project Care Free Clinic of Grand Rapids, located at 100 NW 3rd Street, Suite 2, a basic needs medical clinic for the uninsured is open for walk-in visits every Tuesday evening from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

You may also schedule an appointment by calling 218-326-7008 prior to each Tuesday clinic.  Bring an ID. Covid pre-screening is required. Masks are required at entrance.

For more information go to: https://www.projectcarefreeclinic.org/

