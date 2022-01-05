Project Care Free Clinic of Grand Rapids has increased its volunteer list to add specialty services. Increasing the Grand Rapids roster to thirty volunteers, Project Care has added four more therapeutic specialists: Denny Holsman DPT - Physical Therapist, Eric Warne DC - Chiropractor; Michelle Furuseth OT – Occupational Therapist, and Lauren Flood LMFT – Family & Marriage Therapist. Holsman, Warne, and Furuseth are Grand Itasca providers. Flood operates WELL Mental Health private practice.
Executive Director Tiffany Schleppegrell reports that the three Project Care clinics continue to operate under Covid restrictions. The clinics located in Grand Rapids (Tuesday), Hibbing (Thursday), and in a new site location in Virginia (Wednesday) are each open one evening per week by appointment with pre-screening.
Project Care is a stand-alone non-profit basic medical care free clinic that serves the uninsured and underinsured in the Iron Range Region.
Schleppegrell described seeing the demographic numbers rise for the number of unemployed patients seeking care at Project Care. Grand Rapids Site Coordinator Pam Dowell said that all the area pharmacies, clinics, and public health are still offering free vaccinations and encourages the public to follow Itasca County Public Health on Facebook for updated guidelines and on-going mitigation information.
Project Care Free Clinics are supplemented by Grand Itasca, Fairview, and Essentia Health Services, who aid the clinics by providing limited lab and X-ray assistance. The mental health arm is provided by Lakeview Behavioral Health, Embrace Mental Health and WELL mental health.
The clinics also provide diabetic education and provide direction for patient assistance programs that help with medication supply. Dowell, who is a certified MN Sure Navigator, works in collaboration with navigators, from Kootasca Community Action, to assist those who may qualify for medical assistance or Minnesota Care.
For more information on Project Care see: https://www.projectcarefreeclinic.org/ The clinics do not receive any state or federal aid – donations may be mailed to 3112 6th Ave East, Hibbing MN 55746. In Grand Rapids, you can make a Tuesday appointment by calling 218.326.7008 – follow the directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.