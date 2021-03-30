Procession gathers statewide attention

The Grand Rapids Fire Department made the long journey to bring a fallen brother home on Friday. Hundreds of vehicles joined them, as the procession in honor of firefighter Jim Gibeau made its way back to Grand Rapids.
Gibeau suffered electrical contact while working at a substation near Bovey on March 23. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment before he died of his injuries.
The tragic loss greatly affected his colleagues, not just in Grand Rapids, but across the region.
Word of the procession spread as members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department traveled to Eden Prairie on Friday morning to bring Gibeau home.
As they traveled back home, other fire departments paid respect by saluting the procession from the side of the road.
With each passing town, the procession grew in length. By the time it reached Grand Rapids, it was estimated to be 1.5 miles long and included fire trucks, police cars, bucket trucks, and more.
As it rolled through Grand Rapids, hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respect to a man who actively served his community.
Both the Trout Lake Fire Department and Cohasset Fire Department covered fire calls for Grand Rapids on Friday while the procession took place.
“It was important for our fire department to be there to help honor a fellow brother,” Trout Lake Fire Chief Ken Decoster said. “It was very touching to see support from other fire departments and the whole community.”
Decoster said he’s been fielding phone calls from fire departments across the state that wanted to provide support in any way they could. The Trout Lake Fire Department also sent vehicles to join the procession as it approached town.
Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek said he received notification of the procession from the state fire marshal’s office. He helped coordinate a tribute to Gibeau with Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative. Together, they displayed a large American Flag over the road and saluted Gibeau as the procession made its way through town.
“When something like this happens, word spreads through the whole state,” Pisarek said.
Pisarek said tributes to fallen firefighters are common throughout the country and he’s seen processions span several states.
“We risk a lot at our jobs,” Pisarek said. “When we see a firefighter in trouble, we want to come in, help their family, and pay our respects. It is an amazing thing to see.”
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush was notified of the procession early Friday and asked for volunteers to pay tribute to Gibeau. His department has five fire stations. Bush coordinated with the Osseo Fire Department and together they stationed fire trucks on Bass Lake Road, Weaver Lake Road, County Road 30, and Maple Grove Parkway. Firefighters saluted Gibeau from the top of overpasses as the procession continued north.
“It’s just a way for us to show respect for what we consider a family member,” Bush said. “Once you join the fire service, you become part of an extended family that stretches not just across the state, but literally around the world.”
Gibeau, 37, graduated from Greenway High School in 2002. Besides serving as firefighter, he worked for Minnesota Power and also coached youth baseball and hockey. The Greenway Amateur Hockey Association wrote a statement on its Facebook page following the tragic news.
“It is with profound sadness that we share we have lost a member of our hockey family…Thank you, Jim, for sharing your time, talent, and passion for the game with our young players. To Jim’s family, we are wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.”
On Tuesday, Trout Lake and Cohasset firefighters helped once again by staffing the Grand Rapids Fire Department during Gibeau’s visitation and funeral. Both fire departments had representation at the service as well.
Gibeau was laid to rest following visitation at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine on Tuesday. Deacon Richard Johnston officiated the ceremony.
According to his obituary, Jim is survived by the love of his life, Lindsey Hagen; his son, Grady Gibeau; step-children, Jadon Watkins; and Taylor and Gage Hagen.
In support of Gibeau’s family, fire department stickers with Gibeau’s locker number can be bought at Minuteman Press in Grand Rapids. Stickers are five dollars and all proceeds will be donated to the Jim Gibeau Family Memorial fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.