MacRostie Art Center is excited to announce that Minnesota-based printmaker Mary C. Bruno will be visiting Grand Rapids on Friday and Saturday, May 6 – 7, for a printmaking demonstration and a closing reception for her exhibit “Carving Out My Path,” which is currently on view in the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center.
The exhibit, which includes detailed reduction block prints and a wall of posters, is an expression of her love for the art and craft of letterpress.
“Art making is not a gift,” says Bruno. “I believe it is a craft that — if practiced every day, every week — can become so sharp that it shines. This philosophy has been put into my practice of relief printing for the last 20 years. Whether the print was a commission, collaboration, or a personal project, the common thread has been how I approach each problem: one small step at a time, with practice.”
Bruno grew up in a small town in central Minnesota. She is a printer and learned her love of printing from her design professor father, Don Bruno. Since his passing in 2003, she has taken over his small letterpress print shop in St. Joseph, MN, and expanded, both physically and figuratively.
Bruno has an irreverent line of greeting cards and more that is sold nationwide, and she teaches the old school tradition of letterpress printing the way her father taught her. She organizes international traveling art exhibitions with printers all over the world. She carves linoleum and hand sets wood and lead type to make posters, broadsides, and anything that she comes up with. Mary is a community go-getter and loves to collaborate with other printers, poets, musicians, kids, other designers, you name it. Printing her designs is what feeds her soul along with travel and meeting new people.
Bruno’s exhibit “Carving Out My Path” will be on display until May 7 in the Giinawind Creative Space next door to MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids. The closing reception will take place on Friday, May 6, from 4 – 7 pm as part of the First Friday Art Walk, and the printmaking demonstration will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 10 – 11:30 in the MAC’s print studio. The demonstration is free, but space is limited. Anyone interested can sign up for a time slot at macrostieartcenter.org/events or call 218-326-2697.
