As each successive precinct in Itasca County had their ballots counted throughout the evening after Tuesday’s primary election, clear certainty for all candidates on the ballot was not achieved until all precincts had reported - hours after the Herald-Review’s deadline for today’s paper. To find final numbers and names of candidates to continue to the General Election in November, visit www.grandrapidsmn.com where information will be updated as soon as it is available. 

On the primary ballot this year, Minnesota Governor incumbents Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan were favorites against fellow DFL pair of Ole Savior and Julia Parker. GOP challengers for the governor’s office on the primary ballot included favorites Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, among the other conservative choices of Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards.

