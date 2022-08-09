As each successive precinct in Itasca County had their ballots counted throughout the evening after Tuesday’s primary election, clear certainty for all candidates on the ballot was not achieved until all precincts had reported - hours after the Herald-Review’s deadline for today’s paper. To find final numbers and names of candidates to continue to the General Election in November, visit www.grandrapidsmn.com where information will be updated as soon as it is available.
On the primary ballot this year, Minnesota Governor incumbents Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan were favorites against fellow DFL pair of Ole Savior and Julia Parker. GOP challengers for the governor’s office on the primary ballot included favorites Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, among the other conservative choices of Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards.
For Minnesota Secretary of State, DFL incumbent Steve Simon was challenged by Steve Carlson while the GOP candidates included Erik Van Mechelen and Kim Crockett. Minnesota Attorney General choices were reduced from DFL incumbent Keith Ellison and his challenger Bill Dahn; and the GOP candidate pool of Sharon Anderson, Doug Wardlow, and Jim Schultz.
For State Senate races, the primary ballots for eastern Itasca County residents included District 7 (spanning the western half of St. Louis County and portions of Itasca County). DFL endorsed Ben DeNucci, a current Itasca County Commissioner and longtime former mayor of Nashwauk, faced-off with Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, an accountant from Hibbing, who currently sits on the Hibbing School Board. The winner will challenge Republican Rob Farnsworth in November.
In District 6B (to the southwest of Itasca County, representing areas of Cass Lake County), Brainerd businessmen Josh Heintzeman and Doug Kern are the GOP candidates in the primary.
Locally, a lot of attention has been on the non-partisan races for Itasca County Sheriff, Auditor and Attorney. Sheriff candidates were narrowed to two from the group of four, including Jeff Carlson, Joe Dasovich, Dale Haiser and Bryan Johnson. Sheriff Vic Williams chose not to run again this year. The only incumbent on the ballot for county offices, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam faced two challengers, John Dimich and Ellen E. Tholen. The Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer race had four individuals vying for the office opened with the retirement of Jeff Walker. These included Debra Davis, Doug Carpenter, Renata Rogalla and Austin Rohling.
County Commissioner races appearing on the primary ballot were District 1, 3 and 5. In District 5, voters were asked to choose two from the group including LaNea Johnson, Casey Venema, Don Warwas, and Roger Weber. Running to represent the southeastern portions of the county, W. D. (Bill) Hamm, John A. Johnson, and Robert William Preble are Itasca County Commissioner District 3 primary candidates this year. For Itasca County Commissioner District 1 (spanning the western portion of Itasca County, north to Bigfork), the group of Christina Bowstring, Aimee Osborne, Bob Roufs, Cory Smith, and Lonny Witkofsky would be reduced to two with primary results.
