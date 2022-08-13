The Primary Election this Tuesday, Aug. 9, resulted in a smaller field of candidates vying for county offices.

For Itasca County Sheriff, results were as follows (first two are finalists): Joe Dasovich, 4,618 votes, 45.65%;Jeff Carlson, 2,663 votes, 26.33%; Bryan D. Johnson, 2,152 votes, 21.28%; Dale H. Kaiser, 682 votes, 6.74%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments