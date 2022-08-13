The Primary Election this Tuesday, Aug. 9, resulted in a smaller field of candidates vying for county offices.
For Itasca County Sheriff, results were as follows (first two are finalists): Joe Dasovich, 4,618 votes, 45.65%;Jeff Carlson, 2,663 votes, 26.33%; Bryan D. Johnson, 2,152 votes, 21.28%; Dale H. Kaiser, 682 votes, 6.74%.
In the race for Itasca County Attorney, the three candidates garnered the following (first two are finalists): Matti Adam, 5,402 votes, 53.84%; John Dimich, 2,778 votes, 27.69%; Ellen E. Tholen, 1,853 votes, 18.47%.
Four candidates for Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer were reduced to two as follows (first two are finalists): Austin M Rohling, 3,530 votes, 36.20%; Debra R. Davis, 2,746 votes, 28.16%; Doug Carpenter, 1,773 votes 18.18%; Renata Rogalla, 1,702, votes 17.45%.
The finalists will proceed to the General Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. They had this to say regarding what they have been hearing on the campaign trail leading up to the primary and what they plan to do about major county issues, if elected to the office.
Sheriff
“Overwhelming, the majority of people I have met with over the last several months while campaigning has asked about my stance on two main issues: fiscal responsibility and the jail, as well as constitutional rights issues such as 2nd amendment and executive orders,” says Jeff Carlson, who describes himself as a constitutional candidate. “I will support and uphold everyone’s constitutional rights and I will not uphold executive orders that violate the constitution such as the attempt to illegally fine the North Star Rodeo on their own private property, churches worship, business owners, or any other protected right.”
County Attorney
“Hearing positive support from voters ranging from 18-80+ makes me confident that as Itasca County Attorney I’ve demonstrated I am able to meet the needs of all of my constituents,” commented incumbent Matti Adam, who believes controlled substance crimes and the effects of drugs on our community continue to be a top priority. “Last year I told the county board that nearly 500 drug charges were filed in a ten month period in 2021. Prosecutors are extremely busy with drug crimes and crimes like burglaries and thefts that are a direct result of drug activity. Attorneys in child protection and civil commitment cases see the negative impact of drugs on children and mentally ill people. Under my leadership, the Itasca County Attorney’s Office will continue to partner with law enforcement to encourage thorough investigation of large sale cases so that we can aggressively prosecute those who bring drugs into our communities.”
John Dimich says, “I hear the cost of county government is a concern with increased property values means higher taxes. Plus the new jail cost on taxes, people want us to control spending.”
If elected, Dimich says he will commit to less staff and reduced or eliminated overtime. He also wants to be approachable and transparent by prompt replies to citizen requests for public information.
County Auditor
“What I was hearing most is that there is a lack of understanding of the full scope of what this position entails. You can visit Minnesota Statues, Chapter 384 & 385 for a current more detailed listing of duties,” explained Deb Davis. “I have been in my current position as Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer for the past 16 years, and what I feel most of the voters in Itasca County are concerned about is the calculation, collection and distribution of property taxes following all the guidelines as outlined in State Statutes.”
Rohling has heard a lot about property taxes, spending, and transparency. “People want to know what their tax dollars are doing for them, are they being used in a fiscally responsible manner, and used for the purpose it was intended. Transparency in government is so important because elected officials have the responsibility to remember that it is not their money. It is not government money. It is the people’s money.”
Rohling believes there are areas where the county can work to limit spending while still providing for all the people of the county.
“It will take a true leader with outside the box thinking, and a fresh perspective. I have the business minded approach. I have the education and experience to be that fresh perspective.”
County board
Other county races on the Primary Election ballot were County Commissioner District 1, 3, and 5. Results for the three races are as follows (first two are finalists): Dist. 1 - Cory Smith, 528 votes, 25.00%; Lonny Witkofsky, 529 votes, 25.05%; Aimee Osborne, 410 votes, 19.41%; Bob Roufs, 396 votes, 18.75%; Christina Bowstring, 249 votes, 11.79%. Dist. 3 - John A. Johnson, 684 votes, 48.44%; Robert William Preble, 460 votes, 32.58%; W. D. (Bill) Hamm, 268 votes, 18.98%. Dis. 5 - Casey Venema, 1,096 votes, 44.32%; Don Warwas, 729 votes, 29.48%; LaNea Johnson, 371 votes, 15.00%; Roger Weber, 277 votes, 11.20%.
Dist. 1 finalist Cory Smith said he is hearing a wide variety of concerns, from questions about the new jail, concerns about roads and road maintenance, transparency and accountability, recent raise in property taxes and concerns about the upcoming budget and how they are not going to see another hike in taxes.
“The biggest concern I have is transparency and accountability which seems to be a very large issue with most of the voters that I have spoken to,” commented Smith, who believes county commissioners should make it a priority to listen to the concerns of the voter. “If elected, I will work tirelessly to make sure these lines of communication are open with clear and precise explanations for any given decision we need to make as commissioners. I feel if you have transparency that leads right into accountability. If you are clear and up front with the voter and do your due diligence with any given policy or any given decision that you need to make as a commissioner, you need to take ownership of any decision, good or bad.”
For more information on elections, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us.
Editor’s note: Not all finalists responded to requests for comment for this report.
