Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED). The candidates are William J. Ehmann, Jonathan Keiser, Sandra Kiddoo, and Michael Raich.
The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Joe Mulford, president of Pine Technical and Community College. The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit between March 15 and March 17. The virtual campus visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ virtual campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at https://www.nhed.edu/presidential-search.
William J. Ehmann served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hartwick College (NY) from 2019 to 2020. Previously, he served Marymount University (VA) as provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management and professor of biology from 2017 to 2018; Mercy College (NY) from 2009 to 2012 as associate provost for programs and planning and professor of biology, and from 2016 to 2017 as interim associate provost for faculty affairs; Seattle University as associate provost for research and graduate education from 2012 to 2016; and SUNY Empire State College as associate provost for research and graduate education from 2006 to 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s from Brown University (RI), and a doctorate from Utah State University. He will conduct a virtual campus visit on Tuesday, March 16.
Jonathan Keiser has served Finger Lakes Community College (NY) as provost and vice president of academic and student affairs since 2018. Previously, he served City Colleges of Chicago from 2013 to 2018 in various capacities including executive director of academic development, associate vice chancellor – educational quality, senior associate vice chancellor – educational quality, and deputy provost. He also served Columbia College Chicago as director of evaluation and assessment from 2008 to 2013, and The Higher Learning Commission as the senior officer of the Office of Assessment Support Initiatives and Services (OASIS) from 2006 to 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University (PA), a master’s from the University of Alabama, and a doctorate from the University of Minnesota. He will conduct a virtual campus visit on Tuesday, March 16.
Sandra Kiddoo has served Hazard Community and Technical College (KY) as chief academic officer since 2018. Previously, she served Mid-State Technical College (WI) as vice president of academics from 2015 to 2018; the Wisconsin Technical College System first as the education director of transportation and electronics programs and later as the associate vice president instruction from 2007 to 2015; and Roehl Transport as workplace education manager from 2001 to 2007. She has also served as part-time faculty for several colleges. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s from Capella University, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on Monday, March 15.
Michael Raich has served as interim president of NHED since 2019. Previously, he served Hibbing Community College as provost from 2015 to 2019, and as dean of academic affairs and student services from 2006 to 2014; Itasca Community College as interim provost from 2014 to 2015; and Hibbing High School as principal from 2004 to 2006. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth, a master’s from St. Cloud State University, and a doctorate from the University of North Dakota. He will conduct a virtual campus visit on Wednesday, March 17.
NHED consists of five autonomous yet interdependent colleges in northeast Minnesota: Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College. The district has a total of six campuses in Ely, Eveleth, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, International Falls, and Virginia. The combined annual enrollment of the NHED colleges is approximately 5,600.
The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 21, 2021 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2021.
