Preble seeking election to Itasca County Board

Four-generation Trout Lake Township resident Robert William Preble is running for Itasca County District 3 Commissioner. Preble is 39 and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2002. He attended Hibbing Community College and studied law enforcement.
“Growing up in the area, I’ve worked many different jobs from working on a farm in Blackberry, to my family-owned restaurant in Marble but just like most of the younger generations we are just trying to find our way in life,” explains Preble.
“I for one am tired of how hard it is to get by in this area with the extremely high taxes and lack of decent paying jobs.”
Preble has been working as a truck driver for more than 21 years on Over the Road (OTR) and local (LTL).
“Driving OTR I’ve seen many areas in the United States and Canada, I’ve seen many opportunities that areas have capitalized on from manufacturing to community development,” he said. “To raise money, you need to invest in things that will return the investment. As a community we need to start looking into trying to keep the younger generation here in the area.”
According to Preble, the Median Household Income in Itasca County is $54,858/year for those 25-44 years old compared to Minnesota’s statewide Median Household Income of $74,593 - or $20,000 less per year in Itasca.
“We need changes to bring in company’s and investors so that every time our county needs an improvement it doesn’t have to come with a tax increase,” believes Preble.
In Itasca County, 66% of the population has either a high school degree or some college another; 14% has a bachelor’s degree.
“We have the people here to make jobs work. We need someone in a position to create jobs for the people,” Preble explained as he pointed out that there are 32,905 housing units with the median value of a home mortgage of $164,700 in Itasca County.
“With the median household income for a family at $54,000/year but a median mortgage of $165,000 and the tax value is on its way up. That is an average mortgage/rent payment of $758 a month. With that said we are looking at forcing people to decide to move or stay, you cannot blame these people if they elected to sell and move or even worse fail on their mortgage, we need to bring higher paying jobs. I cannot and will not promise anything to you, except I will try. I feel that all other promises that are made from a politician are lies, I WILL NOT LIE to you about anything. The truth will set you free, lying does nothing but cause issues people lose trust in the system.
“We all want to support our families and live in the area that we grow up in. I for one was thinking about moving and would not own a house with these taxes and spend-first commissioners but instead I’m going to run for commissioner to change the area that I grew up in and love. I also pledge not to be a tax and spend commissioner; we need a different outlook and new ideas on how we succeed as a community. We can’t just keep taxing and taxing we need to be fiscally responsible. If elected on day one I would do a motion to have the County be Audited by a third party. We need to get a look at what we have and start seeing things and what we are wasting money on.”
Preble said there are plenty of other issues he would change in Itasca County, if elected.
“We have no choice, we are dying as a community. We can’t keep taxing and spending without consequence.”
Preble believes the county needs change.
“We need new ideas, we need someone that will care about the community. I am not a politician I am a truck driver from Trout Lake looking to change my home, our home. I look forward to serving each, and every one of you in Itasca County.”
