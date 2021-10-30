By Emily Carlson
The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Monday, Oct. 25, where the Grand Rapids High School practice football/lacrosse field was finally named—Tom Drazenovich Field. Anne Campbell, activities director, presented the proposed name to the board
Campbell explained the naming committee’s process of selecting a name and that over 18 individual names were considered. The committee included community members, alumni, teachers, coaches, administrators and school board members.
“The criteria used was impact in the classroom, character, longevity, and contributions to Grand Rapids High School and the Grand Rapids community,” said Campbell.
The committee unanimously chose to present Tom Drazenovich, otherwise known as “Coach D”, as the proposed name. Drazenovich was a teacher at GRHS from 1971-2001 and coached football, basketball and track. He played football for the University of Minnesota from 1963-65. Drazenovich also established the curriculum for the Personal Fitness and Strength Conditioning at GRHS. He was an assistant football coach for most of his career, and in 1979 he served as head football coach leading GRHS to section runner up finish.
“Based on our candidates, the committee recommends Tom Drazenovich name, because he has had a positive impact on GRHS students, his longevity, his character and love for all that he taught and coached.”
Campbell also noted that the naming committee has pledged to raise all funds needed for naming the field, signage and commemoration. The dedication will come at no cost to the school district and all donations will be managed by the Grand Rapids Community Fund.
The school board unanimously approved the name—Tom Drazenovich Field.
Workforce
The new Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Rudolph attended the meeting to introduce himself formally to the school board. He discussed wanting to work collaboratively with the education system in the area, specifically looking at establishing paid internships for students. Rudolph explained that the Chamber wants to show students the opportunities that are available in the community.
“We want to keep them here. This is where our workforce is going to come from,” stated Rudolph. “We can recruit from out of state. It’s always a topic, but I think really, the best option is to keep our students here. They want to live here, they want to work here. They want to play here.”
COVID-19
Superintendent Matt Grose gave an update on COVID-19 in the district. At the time of the meeting, there were approximately 21 students and staff out due to known COVID-19 cases.
“That’s the lowest it’s been in awhile,” Grose noted.
He also mentioned the excitement surrounding a potential vaccine approval for children ages 5-11.
“We’re looking forward to that as an added protected factor for kids whose parents choose to use that,” said Grose.
Grose then presented the ISD 318 COVID Mitigation Decision Model for the 2021-22 school year. The model outlines the process and criteria for how the school will respond to COVID-19 in the buildings. Levels 1 and 2 recommend face coverings for staff and students. Level 3 requires face coverings. The school board approved the mitigation model. This model and other COVID-19 information can be found on the district’s website under the COVID-19 tab at https://www.isd318.org/domain/305.
District Projects
Jeff Schultz with ICS gave a presentation on the abatement and indoor air quality projects the school district needs.
“We have kickin this can down the road, as Pat likes to say, so it’s good that we are taking care of these projects,” state Business Manager Kara Lundin.
Bonding to improve the indoor air quality at GRHS has already been approved. This project would also decrease humidity in the building along with other benefits.
“This project has been talked about for many, many years,” Schultz noted.
Improvements to the parking lots at Bigfork, Southwest and GRHS are needed, along with other small projects. Abatement bonds have already been approved by the board for these repairs. Additionally, renovations at Bigfork are planned pending community donations.
“Kudos to the folks in Bigfork who are really working hard,” said Schultz.
The school board approved proceeding with following project scope:
• Bigfork renovations (addition pending Bigfork community group donation of $700,000)
• High School indoor air quality improvement project
• Parking lot improvements at Southwest, High School, Bigfork, and District cold storage building.
In addition, the district is looking to eliminate one building to reduce its footprint. The committee considered the Administration building to need significant facility needs, which may not be worth investing in. Therefore, it may be better to relocate those offices and staff to another existing district building. It may not be necessary to have both Murphy elementary and Southwest Elementary. The Southwest Elementary building is regarded to be in the best condition, so the district is considering options for Murphy Elementary and the Administration building that would benefit the community the best.
“I think the sooner we make some decisions on where we are going, the better off we will be with the community,” said Board Member Pat Medure.
The board also authorized the Superintendent to sign job orders with ICS per approved master agreement and proceed with project design.
Other business
Cohasset Principal Jill Wheelock gave an update on how the elementary school’s year has been going so far.
The ISD 318 school board also took action on the following items:
• Approved the minutes of the October 8, 2021 special meeting and October 11, 2021 special meeting.
• Approved September 2021 claims in the amount of $6,617,800.66.
• Approved the Consent Agenda including the following staffing changes: Elisa Cortes, ESP resignation; Katie Hanson, GRHS Track Coach resignation; Dustin LaFond, Bus Driver replacement hire; Cami Lawson, Food & Nutrition resignation; Donald Peterson, Custodian resignation; Katie Simmons, ESP resignation; Krista Thole, Occupational Therapist Teacher hire; and Janyce Vraa, ESP resignation.
• Approved the 2021-22 COVID-19 Sick Leave MOU.
• Approved permission to post Special Education Routing Specialist job posting.
• Approved amendment to agreement with Bottling Group, LLC (Pepsi Beverages Company).
• Accepted a resolution Dissolving Education Innovation Partners Cooperative Center, ISD No. 6091-50.
• Approved the 2021-22 School Board goals.
• Scheduled 2022 School Board organizational meeting for January 3, 2022.
• Accepted second reading and approve the following policies: 420 Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions; 425 Staff Development; 801 Equal Access to School Facilities; and 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling.
