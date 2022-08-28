There will be a pop-up book sale on Friday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church- Fellowship Hall (703 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids).

For more information, call Nicole Johnson with the Grand Rapids Area Library at 218-327-8828.

