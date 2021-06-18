Just in time for summer reading Friends of the Library is happy to announce a pop-up book sale. The sale, on Thursday, June 24 will run from 9AM to 5:30 p.m. at Itasca Life Options at 25139 Commercial Drive. From Hwy. 2, turn left on CR 63, cross the bridge and continue to Commercial Drive which is a right turn, just past Hawkinson.
This is the site of two successful outdoor sales in 2020. The books will be outside on tables with large collections of general fiction, mystery and suspense, romance, as well as biography and non-fiction. There is a nice supply of children’s books, both picture books and chapter books. There will be puzzles, games, some DVDs and music. This outdoor sale supplements the Used Book Store, now open in the library. Packets of notecards with art by Adam Swanson will also be available. Swanson is the artist that did the chickadee design on the north wall of the library.
Crafted by Itasca Life Options will have items for sale. They always have fun items for gifts as well as their famous fire starters. Get set for relaxing around the campfire. Itasca Life Options is dedicated to providing opportunities to adults with physical and developmental disabilities.
Proceeds from the book sales benefit programs and projects at the Grand Rapids Area Library, especially for the children’s library. During the library shut-down due to COVID-19 the library continued to provide on-line story time and art activities for children.
Friends of the Library, with the Library Foundation, provides the Story Boards along the river walk. This project has been very popular, even during the chilly months. Stories are changed on a regular basis.
