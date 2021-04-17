City Administrator Mark Box updated the Deer River City Council at Monday’s meeting that the pond project is slated to start mid-May. A reminder of a groundbreaking event on April 29, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the wastewater pond location. Deer River Mayor Steve Geving will speak, and Councilor Chris Reed will provide the opening prayer.
Legislators will also be in attendance and possibly some representatives with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
“Mr. Mayor, are you willing to say a few words at that?” Box asked.
“Absolutely,” Geving said, with Box explaining the entire ceremony shouldn’t take more than 20 to 30 minutes.
In other business
Approved the regular meeting minutes from March 22, 2021, the working session minutes from March 25, 2021 and the special work session minutes from April 5, 2021.
Approved bills for $54,774.17.
Rick Rogich, public works, updated the council on his projects. Rogich stated street sweeping has started for the summer, and all of the streets were swept on Friday, April 9.
“We will keep going every other week,” Rogich said. “We picked up the new lawnmower and started getting the softball fields ready.”
The stormwater culverts have been cleared, and the water and sewer semi-annual flushing will begin soon.
The public works department cleared some trees that needed to be removed for the new walking/bike path.
A reminder of the city-wide clean-up days on April 24 and 25, 2021.
Rogich asked to hire the summer help.
“Will it just be one student?” Councilor Pat Richards asked.
Rogich asked to hire Ethan Wicklund, with council voting yes unanimously.
“Pass on a nice welcome from us, if you will,” Reed stated.
Rogich had a quote to update and install the lift station pump and control panel. The lift station control panel was damaged in a storm, and when it was replaced, it was upgraded to use a different style pump. The total cost of the repair is just shy of $4,752, which includes the labor and electrical. Council approved this.
“The panel was never changed out,” Rogich said.
Rogich shared that the City of Deer River was awarded a certificate for their wastewater ponds' excellent operation.
“We met everything that they required last year,” Rogich said, with the council saying, great, thanks, congratulations!
“Is there going to be any patching of the roads at all? Boy, some of the holes are getting big,” Council woman Barb Serfling said.
Rogich will take a look at them and see what might be the best short-term fix.
“Ok, yeah, they are getting pretty bad,” Serfling said.
Reed asked for the alley between fourth and fifth Street Southeast to be fixed up. Reed felt the alley would need a lift of gravel to fix it correctly.
“I think it needs more than just grading,” Reed said, adding maybe it needs to be built up. “See what we can do for now, but see what will be best for the future.”
Mayor Geving asked when the trash cans will be put out for the summer, with Rogich stating it's on the list for this week and wanted to wait due to the forecasted snow.
“We will get to it this week,” Rogich said.
City Administrator Mark Box asked for approval to sign the actuarial agreement with VanIwaarden. This is an annual service for the fire relief. The year's service cost is $2,700 for a full report and $1,400 for an off-year report. Council approved this unanimously.
The public works department is writing a grant for a new dock for the swim beach. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) has provided the City with a cooperative agreement to look over. Box said no action is needed but wanted the Council to be aware of the grant requirements before moving forward with the complete agreement.
The State would provide the dock and the City would agree to maintain the dock for fifteen years, and agree to have the location listed as a walk-in access. After discussion, the Council decided to continue working with the DNR to get the dock.
“Kids can’t jump off that, can they,” Serfling asked.
“They shouldn’t,” Box said.
A reminder of the Board of Appeal Meeting on April 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
Box had information on the equipment bond for the Council to consider. The bond will total $280,000. A resolution will need to be posted in the newspaper per Minnesota State Statute. Motion by Dan, second by Barb to approve resolution 2021-12, a resolution determining the necessity to issue general obligation bond for equipment. Roll call vote carried unanimously.
Box had two agreements related to the pond project. The first was for Braun Intertec to cap the test wells drilled to monitor the groundwater at the pond location. The amount for this service is $5,108.00. The second agreement is for Braun Intertec to do the testing of materials for the pond project. The amount for this service is $22,202.50. Box said that both of these agreements would be reimbursable with the pond grant funds. Motion made and unanimously passed to allow Box to sign the agreements with Braun Intertec for the respective amounts listed in the agreements.
The City Administrator presented a change order for approval. This is for the pond liner increase in pricing due to the resin plant in Texas not being able to deliver what they had initially quoted. This change order will reflect a $33,936.00 addition to the project. Council approved.
The south infrastructure project is still in the review process with the Rural Development.
The trail project is being submitted for approval this week, and Box should be able to get it out for bids soon.
Box met with the City’s fire hydrant supplier on Friday.
“The materials are starting to run short,” Box said.
The scrap iron is being bought up and shipped overseas. The resin to make the PVC pipe is in short supply due to the factory being damaged when Texas had the Winter storm and power outage.
The federal rescue program has infused a lot of money into the economy, and there is a significant increase in water and sewer projects this year. Box explained that this put the City in a tricky spot. Knowing that the Cities hydrants are now out six to ten weeks versus four weeks stated earlier in the year, Box is trying to decide when to order.
“Now there is more than expected work,” he explained.
“If the City orders now and the south project is not approved or bid this year, we sit on a large inventory for a year,” Box said. “If we don't order and the project is approved, we won't have the materials when they are needed for the project.”
Box added, “There will be a second price increase this year on the hydrants, the price of the PVC has doubled, and the ductal iron pipe supply is running out, and they have no materials to make more in stock.”
Box will get updated pricing for the hydrants and valves that the City purchased directly and then recommend the Council.
