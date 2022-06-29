The Pokegama Lake Fourth of July fireworks will be held Sunday, July 3, at the Pokegama Golf Course. This annual display is sponsored by the City of Grand Rapids, with support from Harris Township, the City of Cohasset, the Greater Pokegama Lake Association and the Blandin Foundation.
An annual tradition for area residents and visitors alike, the Pokegama fireworks can be viewed by water or land. A free shuttle service will bring people to the golf course from Essentia Health on Golf Course Road, beginning at 8 p.m., and returning after. Fireworks will be launched at dark (approximately 9:30-10 p.m.).
The Grand Rapids City Council passed a resolution Monday to accept donations toward the cost of the event, including $5,266 from Harris Township and Cohasset, $3,666 from GPLA and $1,000 from the Blandin Foundation.
Councilor Rick Blake and Mayor Dale Christy were absent from the June 27 meeting, with notice, and Councilor Tasha Connelly led the meeting as mayor pro-tem.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Approved minutes for the June 13, 2022 regular council meeting.
Approved verified claims for June 7-June 20, 2022 in the amount of $624,384.31.
Accepted the final pay application from Gartner Temperature Controls for the new fire hall and police evidence garage as well as the final pay application from Shannons Mechanical for the new fire hall.
Entered into an advertising agreement with a business at the IRA Civic Center.
Accepted the low bid from Neo Electrical Solutions for the Highway 169 South lighting project. Other bids came from Parsons and Lanyk.
Approved an application for off-site gambling for Confidence Learning Center.
Accepted the resignation of Makhi Ruesink from the position of part-time Hospital Security Officer.
Approved Bid Package 2 and approved advertisement of bids for the IRA Civic Center project.
Hired Kodi Miller as a Public Works Maintenance employee.
Accepted a quote from Loffler for photocopiers.
Accepted the 2021 audited financial reports.
Approved the School Resource Officer Agreement for the 2022-2023 school year with Independent School District 318.
Approved changes to the Social Media Policy.
Vacated three seats on the Police Community Advisory Board and voiced support efforts to fill such vacancies.
Adopted a resolution authorizing application and acceptance of funds from the Minnesota Department of IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant Program.
Approved an agreement with Adessa & The Beat for musical entertainment at Tall Timber Days.
Authorized payment for additional fencing from Iron Oakes Fence in the amount of $28,865.
Accepted the resignation of Robert Sanders from the full-time position of Hospital Security Officer and changed his employment status to part-time.
Approved a proposal from Encompass Engineering for an evaluation of the exterior building envelope and water infiltration issues at the former Airport Terminal.
Accepted a donation of $750 from the Grand Rapids Players for Human Rights Commission activities. Connelly read the correspondence regarding the donation from the Players in support of the work of the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission in its mission of inclusivity, awareness and action for those whose voices have often been overlooked.
The letter, signed by the Grand Rapids Players Board of Directors read: “Grand Rapids Players is currently working towards creating a more equitable theatre community after realizing the error and hurt in our choice of Sister Act for our 2022 spring musical. The decision to cancel the show led to many conversations, from support and love to ignorance and division. Erasure and whitewashing are not acceptable, and we are committed to avoid these trends, moving forward. We want to be sure that we are using theatre to build community and not divide it. This is an ongoing conversation and we have formed a committee to focus on cultural sensitivity: CARES (Cultural Awareness, Responsiveness and Equity). The donation is a small action step on our way to growing as an organization and as individuals. We welcome further dialogue with your organization to help expand this community into one that is accepting of all people and hearing the voices that have been marginalized for too long.”
Appointed Joan A. Gunderman, retired ECLA pastor, to the Human Rights Commission.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
