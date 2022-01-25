Itasca County, along with five counties in the Northeast Minnesota Continuum of Care (NE MN CoC), will be participating in the Annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count (PIT Count) the night of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
The PIT Count is a nationwide initiative to identify the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness and to learn more about the needs of the community. This count provides a snapshot of Itasca County that will help our community understand trends and respond to the needs of people experiencing homelessness. Itasca County in partnership with the NE CoC, will use information from surveys to help bring funds for services to Northeast Minnesota, so that we can help families and individuals experiencing homelessness obtain housing services.
The PIT Count captures the experiences and needs of our homeless population so that we can educate our community and improve services.
A cooperative team of area organizations, community groups, and public service agencies that directly and indirectly provide help to the homeless are involved in this particular project. Volunteers will be surveying people who are in the following living situations on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022:
Sleeping outside
Staying in a shelter or emergency housing
Staying in a hotel or motel paid for by an agency, program, or church organization
Living in a vehicle, tent, camper, RV (with no hook ups), or abandoned building
Living in a trailer, barn, shed or garage on a relative’s or friend’s property
Living in home with no working utilities
Temporarily living with relatives, friends, or others, or couch-surfing
If you know someone who is homeless or will be homeless on the night of;
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Contact any of the following: 256-9709 (text option) or 256-5245 (text option), GRACE House 218-326-2790, Salvation Army 218-326-5620, First Call 211 at 218-326-8565 for information and referrals or to be connected to a survey site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.