Mike Miller tuned his guitar, set up his mic, and sat down in front of the crowd at the Eagle’s Club on St. Patrick’s Day. It was early in the evening and the holiday crowd was slowly trickling in.
Miller strummed the guitar and began singing “City of New Orleans.” The music hit the room like a breath of fresh air and immediately livened up the atmosphere. Miller’s rich voice complimented his smooth tone on guitar.
The song concluded and several patrons mentioned how nice it was to hear live music again as they applauded.
Miller is a blue-collar music guy with blue jeans and a heavy beard, but he can sure sing pretty. Playing music is something he’s always loved, and he’s good at it. His goal is to play live as much as he can.
“I’m anxious for hours before I play,” Miller said. “The stage fright thing never goes away, but it’s an energy I enjoy.”
His setlist includes a healthy mix of crowd-pleasers and personal favorites. Everything from Tom Petty to the Grateful Dead, to George Strait. There’s a little bit of country and a little bit of rock-and-roll with a few folk songs added in for good measure.
Miller prefers to play songs he considers “the cream of the crop.” He said he sings best when he can relate to a song. That way, his performance is genuine.
“If I like the tune then I can really sing it well,” Miller said. “That emotion comes through the microphone and people relate to that.”
One of his favorite songs to play is “All my exes live in Texas” by George Strait. Another favorite is “Blackwater” by the Doobie Brothers.
Miller plays at a variety of venues around the area. He can be seen at The Pickled Loon Saloon, Big Splithand Resort, The Tavern on the Range, and the VFW. He also plays venues and bars outside the Northland. On a few occasions, he’s been hired to play private parties after his set concluded. He’s more than happy to make his living doing what he loves.
Although his performance schedule varies on the weekends, he can be found hosting the Open Mic Night at the VFW every Thursday from 7-10 p.m. He kicks off Thursday evenings by playing a few songs before passing the mic to anyone willing to perform.
He played his first gig in the same building when he was 16 years old, back when the bar was known as the Fourth Street Station. Miller’s band “Something Completely Different” performed there back in 1996.
He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1998 and attended college at Minnesota State University Moorhead. There, he played music in different bands for the next three years before finishing his education at St. Cloud State.
He moved back to Grand Rapids in 2006 and he figures he’s been playing shows around town for the past 10 years. His gigs vary during the weekend, but his Open Mic Night remains consistent.
These days, Miller prefers to play solo, but he still jams with friends and other musicians occasionally. This fall, he plans to spend a long weekend at a cabin in Walker recording an album with the group Jackson and the Burn. Miller plays guitar, banjo, and percussion with the band.
He sometimes plays as a duo with longtime friend Lars Starks when they can both find the time. Miller admits that as they’ve gotten older, it’s harder to coordinate time together. When he’s not playing music, Miller is a full-time dad during the day.
Miller became interested in music at an early age. He started playing piano when he was six years old. His parents, Ken and Kathy, were both musical and helped him get his start. He picked up the guitar when he was 15 and quickly learned to love the instrument.
His primary instrument is a vintage Martin D-28 acoustic guitar. He said the dry winter air wreaks havoc on acoustic instruments, so it’s currently being repaired. He recently picked up a Gibson L-00 Studio guitar and, so far, he likes the way it sounds.
Miller uses a Shure SM58 microphone, the standard workhorse mic in the industry. He started using a looper pedal recently, so he can record a rhythm loop on the spot and play a solo over it. He said getting the hang of the loop pedal was tricky. The timing must be just right.
“It’s like learning a brand-new instrument,” Miller said.
Miller has several shows lined up in April, but he’s always on the lookout for more. Whether it’s a bar, restaurant, outdoor event, or a backyard fire pit, Miller is happy to sing and keep audiences smiling. For bookings, contact Miller at 218-256-7775.
Upcoming performance schedule
Friday, April 2 –at Pickled Loon Saloon from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – at Big Splithand Resort from 7-10 p.m.
Friday, April 9 – at The Tavern on the Range from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 – at Rollies in St. Cloud from 7-11 p.m. w/The Honey Badgers.
Friday, April 16 – at Pickled Loon Saloon from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 17 – Kev’s Depot in Mora w/Jackson and the Burn.
Tuesday, April 20 – at Pickled Loon Saloon in Emily from 6-9 p.m.
Friday, April 23 – at Big Splithand Resort from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 – at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria w/Jackson and the Burn.
Friday, April 30 – at The Eagles Club from 7-10 p.m.
