Grand Rapids Players welcome poetry submissions now through February 15
The inner voice is the loudest when in quarantine. And with luck, that inner monologue translates to poetry. After all, inner monologues are a little tough to translate to plays until the pandemic is over.
So we need you to furnish some poetry to let the rest of us know we’re not alone. Grand Rapids Players is looking for submissions for our latest project, Players with Poetry, for an online video poetry/spoken word presentation for the spring of 2021. Produced in part by the creators of Porters & Poetry, Players with Poetry will feature local northern Minnesota artists as well as others from around the country. Each poem will be read on video, self-directed but with some stylization, to be part of a complication of voices for audiences at home.
Submit your original works to info@grplayers.com by February 15. Those selected for recording will be due by March 15. Players with Poetry will be available for streaming in early April, 2021, in time for National Poetry Month.
We are now accepting submissions for 'Players with Poetry,' a virtual (recorded) spoken word event- a poetry reading. The virtual event will consist of a collection of literary artists performing their own original poetry in unique settings.
Submit 1-3 poems in written form, and upon acceptance we will request you record your recitation of them for assembly in one cohesive piece. We will provide filming guidelines for easy but classy virtual performances.
Written submissions accepted until February 15.
Video recordings accepted until March 15.
The release of the virtual poetry reading will be April 2.
For more information visit https://www.grplayers.com/poetry
