Players to present Hamlet... Mostly

The Grand Rapids Players will present “Hamlet… Mostly,” Jan. 12-14 at the Ives Studio theater at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
William Shakespeare’s classic has never been funnier than in this new tragedy-turned-comedy adaptation by Jake Anderson and Joshua Cagle. Join this misdirected community theatre troupe as they bumble their way through Shakespeare’s greatest play, despite dropped lines, wardrobe malfunctions and poor set design in this farcical comedy of errors.
This production is made possible with support from the Blandin Foundation.
The Grand Rapids Players will hold auditions for Sister Act on Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9, noon to 4 p.m. at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. The cast is chock full of amazing roles for women of all ages. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is a reason to rejoice.
The story follows a woman hiding in a convent who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. This feel-good comedy smash is based on the hit film.
The Grand Rapids Players production of Sister Act will be directed by Steve Jaeger with musical direction by Adam Giebner and choreography by Teran Germscheid.
For more information, visit grplayers.com.
