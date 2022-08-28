Players looking to fill roles for 2023 spring production

Greater Grand Rapids is filled with art and artists: performers, musicians, designers, craftsmen and more - and Grand Rapids Players (GRP) is looking for them all. Set to produce Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version) in March 2023, the Players will require leadership in each of the production components for this, currently, most popular version.

GRP President John Schroeder says, “This newer version of Cinderella has a refreshed storyline, opportunity for a huge cast with many fun rolls, and numerous fanciful elements throughout. It’s going to be great!”

