Players looking to fill roles for 2023 spring production

Greater Grand Rapids is filled with art and artists: performers, musicians, designers, craftsmen and more - and Grand Rapids Players (GRP) is looking for them all. Set to produce Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version) in March 2023, the Players will require leadership in each of the production components for this, currently, most popular version.
GRP President John Schroeder says, “This newer version of Cinderella has a refreshed storyline, opportunity for a huge cast with many fun rolls, and numerous fanciful elements throughout. It’s going to be great!”
Grand Rapids Players is dedicated to opening doors to the greater community to get involved in the production needs for Cinderella and is currently accepting letters of interest in the roles of Artistic Director, Vocal Director, Pit Director, Assistant Director, Wardrobe Coordinator, Set Design/Construction, and more. If you like working behind-the-scenes, this would be a great place for you!
Originally written for television, airing in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews, Cinderella finally made its way to Broadway, where she had never been before. Featuring a brand-new book from librettist Douglas Carter Beane, the Broadway version added several new characters and expanded the world of the original, including two new songs, “Me, Who Am I?” and “He Was Tall,” while retaining 9 of the original score – songs the world has loved since March 31, 1957, when Cinderella worked her magic on over 100 million television viewers on that one Sunday night.
At its core, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince. The Broadway version presents her forthright and kind as she tries to change the prince into a better man.
Questions as well as letters of interest in any of the production roles can be sent to info@grplayers.com. Visit the website for additional information. Auditions will take place in November with rehearsals to begin right after casting is complete.
Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com. This program is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund along with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.