Players announce auditions for award-winning Broadway musical

After a very, very long wait, it’s time to fill our theaters again! Grand Rapids Players announces open auditions for their fall musical production of Anything Goes, directed by John Schroeder, Friday July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the Reif Center’s Ives Theater.
Actors, actresses, singers and dancers are needed in this production. Anything Goes has one of the most renowned musical scores in Broadway history with songs from the 1940’s written by Cole Porter and re-recorded by more artists than can be easily counted, including I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, Friendship, It’s De-Lovely and, of course, Anything Goes!
In two long runs on Broadway, Anything Goes won Tony Awards in both 1987 and 2011 for Best Revival, Best Choreography and Best Performance.
The cast is large and varied, requiring a large spectrum of character types and ages from late teens on up.
If you’ve seen enough of your living room, these past 16 months, to last you a lifetime, come see us for auditions on Friday, July 23 or Saturday, July 24 in our home, the Reif Center. Join the rest of Grand Rapids Players’ family and see what happens when Anything Goes!
Grand Rapids Players’ production of Anything Goes is made possible, in part, through a generous gift from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Creative Support for Organizations Program Grant.
