Got plans to buy a married combination fishing license? Be aware of a change this year that brings the DNR into compliance with federal and state laws and helps prevent licenses from being issued to those with violations or unpaid fines. The change requires both spouses who purchase a married combination license to provide and verify their DNR customer records for these licenses.

More details: DNR married combination license page

https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/combo.html

