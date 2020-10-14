The Nashwauk man charged with the death of a two-year-old child and injuries to his teenaged aunt while they were walking on Highway 65 on Aug. 1, 2019, appeared for sentencing on Friday, Oct. 9, in Itasca County District Court.
According to Itasca County Attorney’s Matti Adam, Jake Michael Place, 40, was sentenced to one county of Criminal Vehicular Operation and one county of Criminal Vehicular Homicide in connection with the death of Logan Klennert, 2, of Nashwauk. His babysitter, Alexia Carroll, 16, of Nashwauk, sustained non-life threatening, but significant injuries from the accident and was transported to a Duluth hospital.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s report, at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1,2019, troopers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 65 in northeast Itasca Township, approximately 15 miles north of Nashwauk.
The report indicated a female pedestrian was walking southbound on Highway 65 on the right shoulder and was pushing a stroller with a two-year-old male when a southbound pickup truck crossed onto the shoulder, striking the pedestrian and the stroller from behind.
The driver of the truck fled the scene and was later located near the city of Nashwauk. According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the State Patrol learned from a Minnesota Power helicopter crew working on the utilities in the area that they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge pickup with damage to the passenger side mirror and headlight. State troopers and deputies with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspected driver and arrested 38-year-old Jake Michael Place, of Nashwauk. Details of the complaint further state that Place admitted to being involved in a crash prior to being stopped. He said he was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he “struck a deer or something.”
Place said that he was alone in the truck the entire time. He was booked into Itasca County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, hit and run, criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.
A review of records shows that Place has an extensive record including three counts of felony controlled substance possession, second degree sale of controlled substance, driving while under the influence misdemeanor, texting and use of electronic device while driving and a seatbelt violation.
During the sentencing hearing, the attorney for Place asked the court to place the defendant on probation, while Itasca County Attorney Adam requested the maximum sentence under the law – 105 months – telling Itasca County District Court Judge Korey Wahwassuck that any lesser sentence would not protect public safety and did not reflect justice for the victims. After hearing arguments of counsel, video presentations, and victim impact statements from the surviving victim, her parents, and the parents of the deceased, Judge Wahwassuck determined that the maximum sentence was appropriate and remanded Defendant Place into custody, ordering him to serve 105 months in prison.
The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for May 4, 2020, but was rescheduled due to coronavirus shutdowns and the parties’ request that the hearing be held in person at the Itasca County Courthouse. Friday’s hearing was the first largely attended hearing at the Itasca County Courthouse since March 2020 and was made possible through the use of technology and safety measures implemented at the courthouse.
“The Itasca County Attorney’s Office would like to thank the emergency responders and law enforcement involved in this matter and expresses continued sympathy to the victims and their families,” stated Attorney Adam in a statement.
