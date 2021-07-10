On Friday, July 9, an Itasca County jury returned guilty verdicts in the trials of Michele Anne Naar, of Duluth, and Brenna Cussen Anglada, Daniel Taner Yildirim, and Allyson Elyse Polman, all of Wisconsin.
According to Itasca County Attorney Matti R. Adam, each co-defendant was convicted of Aiding and Abetting Fourth Degree Criminal Damage to Property, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. After hearing the arguments of counsel, the court sentenced each codefendant to serve 15 days in jail with credit for time served and the balance stayed for a period of one year. Each co-defendant was also ordered to pay fines and fees of $75, remain law abiding, and not enter any Enbridge property or facility.
In February 2019, the co-defendants were arrested after entering an Enbridge pipeline valve site along Highway 2 and causing damage to property at that location. This matter was investigated by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the matter was brought to trial after many delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Catholic Worker Movement, the group called themselves The Four Necessity Valve Turners and told the media they believed they “took necessary, non-violent action to address the climate crisis by turning off the valves of Enbridge Energy oil pipelines.”
A spokeswoman from Canada-based Enbridge stated that the company supported the prosecution of the charges which “put people and the environment at risk.”
“The actions taken to trespass on our facility and vandalize energy infrastructure were reckless and dangerous,” Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner wrote. “The people involved claimed to be protecting the environment, but they did the opposite. Their actions put themselves, first responders, neighboring communities and landowners at risk.”
