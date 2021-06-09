Photography exhibit on view at the Reif Gallery

MacRostie Art Center has partnered with the Reif Performing Arts Center to present exhibitions in their gallery space. From now through June 25 the Reif Gallery will display the work of Nedahness Rose Greene in her exhibit “Mashkawiziiwag (They Are Strong).”
Nedahness Rose Greene is an emerging BIPOC photography artist from the Leech Lake Reservation. As she documents events and community activism, her photos uniquely capture the emotion and energy of a moment. Her portraits reveal the complexities of the human spirit and celebrate the strength of survival.
Mashkawiziiwag includes selected images from her recent projects and shares some of her favorite images of people and places that have significance to her as an artist and activist.
“The camera is my heartbeat and the lenses are my eyes,” says Greene in her artist statement. “My photography is an extension of who I am. I capture my subjects through movement and light… I have been told I have ‘The Eye of the Tiger’ and am grateful for this gift that allows me to share how I see the world.”
The exhibit can be viewed in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information visit reifcenter.org or macrostieartcenter.org/reif-gallery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.