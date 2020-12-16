Thrivent has partnered with Second Harvest in sponsoring a Personal Hygiene Products Drive. Thrivent was awarded funds from Northland Thrivent Member Network to help make this happen.

Items being collected are:

  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body Soap or Bar Soap
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
Drop off can be made during the week of December 14-18, 2020

Hygiene items can be dropped off at one of three Grand Rapids locations:

  • Second Harvest, 2222 Cromwell Drive
  • Crossings Group Thrivent office, 32 NW 4th Street
  • MN Direct Properties, 1 NW 3rd St. Suite 2

Their goal is two-fold. " First, to assist the families in our community and second, to make this a showing of community support as we are all in this together."

Questions can be directed to Thrivent Office at 218-326-0068 or Kathleen.Petermeier@Thrivent.com.

