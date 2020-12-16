Thrivent has partnered with Second Harvest in sponsoring a Personal Hygiene Products Drive. Thrivent was awarded funds from Northland Thrivent Member Network to help make this happen.
Items being collected are:
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Body Soap or Bar Soap
- Feminine Hygiene Products
Hygiene items can be dropped off at one of three Grand Rapids locations:
- Second Harvest, 2222 Cromwell Drive
- Crossings Group Thrivent office, 32 NW 4th Street
- MN Direct Properties, 1 NW 3rd St. Suite 2
Their goal is two-fold. " First, to assist the families in our community and second, to make this a showing of community support as we are all in this together."
Questions can be directed to Thrivent Office at 218-326-0068 or Kathleen.Petermeier@Thrivent.com.
