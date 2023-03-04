The magic of spring has not yet arrived, but the magic of Cinderella is here! Grand Rapids Players invites the community to enter a world of enchantment with their Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella, Broadway!” This production is filled with all the things that we ‘know’ about Cinderella: the cruel stepmother (Laurie Antonson), stepsisters (Amy Koivisto, Rachel Coppock), fairy godmother (Stephanie Crecelius), the pumpkin carriage, the ball, the wedding and more. This version contains even more magic –puppetry, a fantastical giant (Rachelle Randle), acrobats, mechanical horses and a bigger-than-life clock that strikes at midnight.
Artistic director/set designer John Schroeder lauds his production partners Marina Whight, Assistant Director/Choreographer, Music Director Adam Giebner, Costumer Sharon Marty, and Backstage Manager Amy Stovall.
At its core, the story is derived from the 17th century fairy tale Cinderella, particularly the French version written by Charles Perrault. Rodgers and Hammerstein has written 3 versions of Cinderella. This 2013 adaptation was the first version of Cinderella with the Rodgers and Hammerstein score mounted on Broadway, ran for 770 consecutive performances,
was nominated for nine Tony Awards and expanded to several US national tours followed by an international tour taking them as far away as Australia. The new book by Douglas Carter Beane introduces several new characters, a sympathetic stepsister, and features several new Rodgers and Hammerstein songs.
In Beane’s version Cinderella stays true to the fairy tale character while opening the eyes of Prince Topher (Jake Anderson) to the injustice in his kingdom. The Prince’s parents have died, leaving the kingdom in the hands of a villainous prime minister Sebastian (Gordy Savela) and partner-in-crime Lord Pinkleton (James Martin), who has been the Prince’s mentor and has duped his young charge into approving oppressive legislation. The rebel Jean-Michel (Nathan Bergstedt), a new character, and stepsister Gabrielle (Rachel Coppock) are in love, and the two seek to overthrow the government. Staying true to fairy tale fashion, there IS a happy ending.
According to an Associated Press review praised Beane’s script and wrote that it “Cinderella crackles with sweetness and freshness, quirky, yet heart filled, combining a little Monty Python’s Spamalot with some Les Misérables”
USA Today stated, “R+H Cinderella is a scrumptious trifle that, for all its hokey moments, will charm theatergoers of all ages.”
And New York Times Ben Brantley wrote, “;It’s a glittery patchwork of a show, reassuringly old-fashioned and refreshingly irreverent, sentimental and snarky, sincere and ironic, all at once.”
Cast members that you’ll meet in the village and at the grand ball include Samantha Benson, Chavalah Rhodes, David Anderson, Dustin Mann, Ellie Randle, Emma Shaw, Janelle Benson, Kailoni Rhodes, Katie Childs, Lindsay Miller, Madelyn Hanson, Mary Ann Bartos, Morgan Johns, Olivia Martin, Prestyn Thompson, Rachel Newman, Renee Trunt, Riley Stovall, Samantha Benson, Shannon Seeba, Steve Leboutillier, Susie Mogan.
In a new artistic role, Marina Whight is the assistant director, dividing her time between her new role and that of the choreographer. She has performed many leading roles in past Grand Rapids Players productions including Clue, Dial M for Murder, Mama Mia, Chicago, Young Frankenstein. Joining, once again, in the music department, Adam Giebner somehow manages to give his time and talents to this organization.
“It’s been a joy to work on Cinderella with so many experienced actors, and new one to the stage! This music is one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved scores and I am
excited to share with the Grand Rapids community!”
Production partners working behind the scenes include seamstresses Janet Jaranson, Doreen Seekon, Kathy Lepak, Theresa Stark, Mary Gunderson, and Laurie Kent, Katie Smith (playbill), Gordy Savela (set design/construction), Amy Savela (backstage), Lindsay Miller (hair/makeup), Sammi Benson (hair/makeup), Erin Greniger (house management), Greg Tuttle (marketing).
Grand Rapids Players invites you to this family-friendly, timeless classic performance of the R+H Broadway musical Cinderella, in their home, the Reif Center, Show dates and times are March 10, 11, 17, 18 at 6:30 p.m., and March 12, 19 at 2 p.m. Ticket info at grplayers.com. Cinderella is underwritten by Woodland Bank, made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature’s general fund and is produced with permission from Rodgers & Hammerstein through Concord Theatricals, NY, NY.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.