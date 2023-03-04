The magic of spring has not yet arrived, but the magic of Cinderella is here! Grand Rapids Players invites the community to enter a world of enchantment with their Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella, Broadway!” This production is filled with all the things that we ‘know’ about Cinderella: the cruel stepmother (Laurie Antonson), stepsisters (Amy Koivisto, Rachel Coppock), fairy godmother (Stephanie Crecelius), the pumpkin carriage, the ball, the wedding and more. This version contains even more magic –puppetry, a fantastical giant (Rachelle Randle), acrobats, mechanical horses and a bigger-than-life clock that strikes at midnight.

Artistic director/set designer John Schroeder lauds his production partners Marina Whight, Assistant Director/Choreographer, Music Director Adam Giebner, Costumer Sharon Marty, and Backstage Manager Amy Stovall.


