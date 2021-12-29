Peregrine hatched at Minnesota Power facility nearly a decade ago spotted in Texas

A peregrine falcon that hatched at Minnesota Power’s Hibbard Renewable Energy Center seven years ago was spotted recently along the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Surge, one of three peregrines that hatched at the energy center in Duluth in May 2014, has been identified as the falcon in a photograph taken near Matagorda Island, Texas, on Dec. 3. Amy Ries, a naturalist with the Raptor Resource Project (RRP) in Decorah, Iowa, verified Surge’s identity after the image was posted on a Facebook page belonging to a Texas bird enthusiasts group and then circulated among Midwest peregrine banders. Although the ID numbers on the leg bands were only partially visible, banders used their database to eliminate any other possible falcons.
Minnesota Power is a longtime partner with the RRP, and specialists from the nonprofit organization visit Hibbard and Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset almost every year to place leg bands on any chicks that hatched in the nest boxes attached to stacks at the two power plants. On June 24, 2014, Ries led a team that included several Minnesota Power employees that banded Surge, along with her siblings Spike and Jolt.
The peregrine falcon has made a remarkable comeback after use of the pesticide DDT nearly wiped out the population. The raptor was named an endangered species in the 1970s and power companies like Minnesota Power played a role in the peregrine’s recovery by placing nest boxes on the stacks of their power plants
Over the years, more than 110 falcons have hatched at nest boxes at Boswell and Hibbard. Chicks were banded most years, but not every year, since 1993 at Boswell and 2008 at Hibbard. Last summer, teams banded two chicks at Hibbard and three chicks at Boswell.
“Our sustainability in action strategy takes many forms at Minnesota Power—from our vision of a carbon-free energy future by 2050, to supporting nest boxes for maintaining a healthy peregrine falcon population,” said Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer. “Watching falcons raise their young at our generating facilities via our FalconCam each spring has become a fun tradition for us and for communities across northeastern Minnesota. Knowing that a chick hatched in Duluth made its way to Texas makes you think about the wonder of migration and deepens our connection to the environment.”
Surge was spotted at Taconite Harbor on Minnesota’s North Shore in 2015 but her whereabouts were a mystery until 2019 when she nested near Split Rock Lighthouse. A review of Midwest banding reports by Ries revealed she also nested near Split Rock in 2020 and 2021. Records show that she raised three chicks in 2021 and 2020 and two chicks in 2019.
“Peregrine falcons—most birds, I suspect—are pretty much invisible to us as individuals if they aren't breeding,” Ries said. “In the case of peregrines, they don't occupy or defend a territory, so we don't see or hear them. In general, falcons are ‘leapfrog’ migrants: northern populations tend to migrate further south. They leapfrog over more southern populations that either don't migrate for the winter, or don't migrate as far south. Surge could have been on her way to the far south, but she also might stick to the Gulf of Mexico.”
Matagorda Island is a popular migration stopover and wintering location for peregrine falcons. Since partnering with RRP, falcons raised in Minnesota Power nest boxes have occasionally been reported in Florida, Central America and the Gulf of Mexico. Leg bands placed on the birds before they fledge allow researchers to identify falcons and gain insight into their behavior as adults. The bands do not harm the birds, which have been recorded as living as long as 19 years in the wild.
“Banding birds provides an invaluable way to study peregrine falcon life histories and chart changes in bird populations, including changes in range, population numbers, and migratory behaviors. Because of band returns, we’ve learned about hot spots for migrants and wintering populations, how far peregrine falcons tend to nest as adults from their natal nests, and the role that nest site imprinting plays in adult nest choice,” Ries said. “While we tend to focus on nest sites, migratory stopovers and wintering grounds are equally important. Put simply, band number returns and banding in general help us to understand what birds need and allows us to protect and improve habitat for a multitude of species.”
Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in Northeastern Minnesota, supporting comfort, security and quality of life for 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found by visiting www.mnpower.com.
