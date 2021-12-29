Peregrine hatched at Minnesota Power facility nearly a decade ago spotted in Texas

Surge, a falcon who fledged at Hibbard Renewable Energy Center in 2014, was spotted recently along the Gulf Coast in Texas. Photo credit: Petra Hockey.

A peregrine falcon that hatched at Minnesota Power’s Hibbard Renewable Energy Center seven years ago was spotted recently along the Gulf Coast of Texas. 

Surge, one of three peregrines that hatched at the energy center in Duluth in May 2014, has  been identified as the falcon in a photograph taken near Matagorda Island, Texas, on Dec. 3.  Amy Ries, a naturalist with the Raptor Resource Project (RRP) in Decorah, Iowa, verified  Surge’s identity after the image was posted on a Facebook page belonging to a Texas bird  enthusiasts group and then circulated among Midwest peregrine banders. Although the ID  numbers on the leg bands were only partially visible, banders used their database to eliminate  any other possible falcons. 

Minnesota Power is a longtime partner with the RRP, and specialists from the nonprofit  organization visit Hibbard and Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset almost every year to place  leg bands on any chicks that hatched in the nest boxes attached to stacks at the two power  plants. On June 24, 2014, Ries led a team that included several Minnesota Power employees  that banded Surge, along with her siblings Spike and Jolt. 

The peregrine falcon has made a remarkable comeback after use of the pesticide DDT nearly wiped out the population. The raptor was named an endangered species in the 1970s and power companies like Minnesota Power played a role in the peregrine’s recovery by placing nest boxes on the stacks of their power plants 

Over the years, more than 110 falcons have hatched at nest boxes at Boswell and Hibbard.  Chicks were banded most years, but not every year, since 1993 at Boswell and 2008 at  Hibbard. Last summer, teams banded two chicks at Hibbard and three chicks at Boswell. 

“Our sustainability in action strategy takes many forms at Minnesota Power—from our vision of  a carbon-free energy future by 2050, to supporting nest boxes for maintaining a healthy  peregrine falcon population,” said Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer.  “Watching falcons raise their young at our generating facilities via our FalconCam each spring  has become a fun tradition for us and for communities across northeastern Minnesota. Knowing  that a chick hatched in Duluth made its way to Texas makes you think about the wonder of  migration and deepens our connection to the environment.”  

Surge was spotted at Taconite Harbor on Minnesota’s North Shore in 2015 but her whereabouts  were a mystery until 2019 when she nested near Split Rock Lighthouse. A review of Midwest  banding reports by Ries revealed she also nested near Split Rock in 2020 and 2021. Records  show that she raised three chicks in 2021 and 2020 and two chicks in 2019.

“Peregrine falcons—most birds, I suspect—are pretty much invisible to us as individuals if they  aren't breeding,” Ries said. “In the case of peregrines, they don't occupy or defend a territory, so  we don't see or hear them. In general, falcons are ‘leapfrog’ migrants: northern populations tend  to migrate further south. They leapfrog over more southern populations that either don't migrate  for the winter, or don't migrate as far south. Surge could have been on her way to the far south,  but she also might stick to the Gulf of Mexico.” 

Matagorda Island is a popular migration stopover and wintering location for peregrine falcons.  Since partnering with RRP, falcons raised in Minnesota Power nest boxes have occasionally  been reported in Florida, Central America and the Gulf of Mexico. Leg bands placed on the  birds before they fledge allow researchers to identify falcons and gain insight into their behavior as adults. The bands do not harm the birds, which have been recorded as living as long as 19  years in the wild. 

“Banding birds provides an invaluable way to study peregrine falcon life histories and chart  changes in bird populations, including changes in range, population numbers, and migratory  behaviors. Because of band returns, we’ve learned about hot spots for migrants and wintering  populations, how far peregrine falcons tend to nest as adults from their natal nests, and the role  that nest site imprinting plays in adult nest choice,” Ries said. “While we tend to focus on nest  sites, migratory stopovers and wintering grounds are equally important. Put simply, band  number returns and banding in general help us to understand what birds need and allows us to  protect and improve habitat for a multitude of species.” 

Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in Northeastern  Minnesota, supporting comfort, security and quality of life for 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More  information can be found by visiting www.mnpower.com.  

