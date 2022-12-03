With the holiday season comes more get-togethers, parties and family gatherings. During this time of heightened congregation, along with the typical peak of influenza spread, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is encouraging people to keep up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, the state reports that Itasca County is at “medium” for case rates.
MDH warns that it is more important than ever to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep yourself, your family, and your communities safe from severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19.
The updated COVID-19 booster provides the best level of protection against severe cases of COVID-19. This booster was made to fight strains of COVID-19 that are more commonly circulating through our communities right now (Omicron BA.4 and BA.5). Previous shots were effective for fighting serious illness and hospitalization against the original strain of COVID-19, but they were not specifically targeted to the strains we face today.
Everyone age five and older should get an updated booster when eligible. MDH suggests that people talk with their health care provider if you have any questions about the updated booster and when to get it.
Consider this when deciding whether to get an updated (bivalent) booster:
• It protects against the original COVID-19 strain as well as newer variants.
•It helps keep protection against COVID-19 high.
•It provides the best protection against severe cases of COVID-19.
People 50 or older or who have a chronic medical condition are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. If you test positive, even if your symptoms are mild, talk to your health care provider right away to see if treatment is right for you.
Test to treat locations are also available around the state where you can get tested, talk to a health care provider, and potentially receive the medication all in one location.
Prescription medication is available for Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick because of older age or underlying health conditions.
These medications, also called treatments, can help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. If you are at high risk and test positive, it is important to get medication right away to prevent serious illness.
Some of Minnesota’s community testing sites are now test-to-treat sites offering COVID-19 pills to patients. There, you can take a COVID-19 test and, if positive, be assessed by a provider on-site. If you are eligible for treatment, you can receive a prescription for pills at the same time. Learn more about Test to Treat below, and find a location near you at COVID-19 Community Testing sites.
The MDH COVID-19 Public Hotline can help you understand treatment options and direct to resources. Call 1-833-431-2053, Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Medications are available now to people who test positive and are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-29.
What are COVID-19 pills?
Two prescription pills are available to treat Minnesotans at the highest risk for severe illness – Paxlovid (ages 12 and older) and molnupiravir (ages 18 and older). These antiviral medications target specific parts of the virus and can help reduce its multiplication and spread in your body.
These pills have been authorized for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe disease. A list of factors that could put you at high risk is available at CDC: People with Certain Medical Conditions.
The treatment is most effective when taken within five days of symptoms starting, so it’s important to contact a health care provider if you have symptoms and test positive for COVID-19.
How do I get them? COVID-19 pills are available by prescription only. A health care provider can determine whether COVID-19 pills are right for you by carefully reviewing your symptoms, test results, medical history, and current medications. COVID-19 pills are not right for everyone, so it is important to provide full details of your medical history, particularly your current medications, to your provider.
Through your doctor: If you have a health care provider and you test positive for COVID-19, you can contact them to determine if COVID-19 pills are right for you, and to receive a prescription. Many providers can provide testing or can look at the results of a test performed elsewhere, such as a home test. If you are eligible for treatment, your provider can send a prescription to a pharmacy. Many pharmacies around Minnesota have COVID-19 pills in stock and can fill your prescription. A list of health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies is available at Where to Access Oral Antiviral Therapy in Minnesota.
