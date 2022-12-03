With the holiday season comes more get-togethers, parties and family gatherings. During this time of heightened congregation, along with the typical peak of influenza spread, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is encouraging people to keep up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, the state reports that Itasca County is at “medium” for case rates.

MDH warns that it is more important than ever to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep yourself, your family, and your communities safe from severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19.


