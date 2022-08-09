Patzoldt peach purveyors carry tradition forward

Submitted photos

Arnold and Wanda Patzoldt’s great grand children are continuing the family tradition of bringing fresh peaches to Grand Rapids.

The Patzoldt family has been bringing Colorado peaches to Grand Rapids in August for nearly 40 years. 

 “My dad met a fruit farmer at the Hot Springs in Glenwood and started talking,” says Ken Patzoldt, son of Arnold and Wanda Patzoldt.  “That was when our children were babies, and they are now nearing that four decade mark.”

