Patzoldt peach purveyors carry tradition forward

The Patzoldt family has been bringing Colorado peaches to Grand Rapids in August for nearly 40 years.
“My dad met a fruit farmer at the Hot Springs in Glenwood and started talking,” says Ken Patzoldt, son of Arnold and Wanda Patzoldt. “That was when our children were babies, and they are now nearing that four decade mark.”
The unique climate and soil of the mountainous west slopes contribute to ideal flavor and texture, but the real advantage comes from this private orchard’s commitment to leave the peaches on the tree as long as possible to boost sugar content. The fruit must be hand picked and packed to avoid potential bruising from mechanical shaking of the trees as done with less ripe fruit that is then warehoused and distributed over many weeks by commercial enterprises.
By contrast, Palisade peaches are chilled and shipped within 24 hours for the freshest produce ever, and of superior quality to a grocery store fruit.
This direct farm to customer model only works with individual families, clubs, or organizations willing to do the footwork of taking pre-orders and being flexible with ripening and delivery schedules. It also means having the capacity to refrigerate this sweeter fruit.
Arnold and Wanda Patzoldt started offering this wholesome and juicy treat in conjunction with their other local farmer’s market items of whole grain breads, “industrial strength” cookies, jams, maple syrup, and hand-picked wild rice. They wanted to establish a seasonal business that could be passed down and help fund their grandchildren’s education.
“When the time came for us to take over, the grandkids were involved in a very active cross-country skiing and biathlon community, so it seemed natural to partner with the Mt. Itasca Biathlon Association,” said Ken’s wife, Jo.
“Those years offered immense growth and local support such as Jerry Miner allowing us to distribute the orders in his Cub parking lot! When the sports program phased out over the years, we considered suspending the Peach sales,” added Ken. “But our loyal customers urged us to keep going, even on a much smaller scale.”
“It’s a lot to juggle. Our own studio arts business is in high gear and demands constant production and much travel in the summer, as does our daughter’s and her husband’s sustainable plant, vegetable, and flower business. We couldn’t manage this side endeavor without Brynden and Wil’s time, effort, and technical support. They offer online ordering on their website: www.bryndlewoodgardens.com and are poised to be the third generation of Peach Purveyors.”
Information and phone orders are also available on the Peach Line: 218 360-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.