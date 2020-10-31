Effective Wednesday, Oct. 21, Essentia Health pharmacy locations will require a scheduled appointment for all immunizations, including flu shots. Due to strong demand, patients are asked to call ahead of time and schedule their appointments. This will ensure patient access to immunizations and minimize wait time. Walk-in immunizations will become available again at all Essentia Health pharmacies starting Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Patients asked to schedule immunizations at Essentia Health pharmacies
Trending Now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.