Each year, Essentia Health contracts with Professional Research Consultants (PRC) to randomly survey patients about their experiences in our hospitals and clinics. PRC uses results from these surveys to rank Essentia physicians, staff and facilities within its national database of approximately 400 health care organizations. The 2021 awards are based on patient surveys conducted throughout 2020.
“The past year has been a challenging one, with many shifts in the ways care has been delivered and received,” says Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “One constant amid this change is the heartfelt compassion expressed by our colleagues as they deliver their care, and the gratitude for this care expressed by our patients. These awards speak both to culture of care among our colleagues, and the impact of our care upon our patients and communities. I am proud of this recognition of our colleagues, and the teamwork that supports the great care delivered at Essentia each day.”
In Essentia’s East Market, which encompasses Northeast and Central Minnesota, as well as Northwest Wisconsin, three providers received PRC’s Top Performer Award, meaning they scored at or above the 100th percentile for overall quality of care.
Top Performers include:
Dr. Anne Normand, orthopedics, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic
Dr. Beret Casey, endocrinology, Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
Dr. Kathy Wimmer, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic
Across Essentia Health, six providers were named Top Performers.
Additional honors were awarded to the following:
5-Star Award: Scoring in the top 10% (at or above the 90th percentile) of the PRC national client database for percentage of patients who rate the overall quality of care by the clinic/facility or unit/provider as “excellent.”
Sara Luoma, APRN, CNP, OB/GYN, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
Dr. Jan Baldwin, family medicine, Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
Ann Vreeland, APRN, CNP, family medicine, Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic in Aurora
The following hospital units also received a 5-Star Award in Overall Quality of Care:
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, radiation oncology
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic, inpatient
Essentia Health-Northern Pines emergency department
4-Star Award: Scoring in the top 25% (75th through 89th percentiles) for percentage of patients rating the overall quality of care of the unit/clinic/provider as “excellent.”
Jennifer Kober, APRN, CNP, cardiology, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
Cherokee Rova, PA-C, dermatology, Essentia Health-Virginia Medical Arts Clinic
Dr. Stephen Smith, family medicine, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
Dr. Lisa Seeber, family medicine, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
Natalie Gustafson, APRN, CNP, family medicine, Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
Dr. Nancy Hassinger, cardiology, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
Dr. Christopher Whiting, family medicine, Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.