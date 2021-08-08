For the last seven years, the Forward Health Foundation has hosted a Gala to raise money for the foundation. This year, instead they are hosting a Party in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Bob Lundeen Softball fields in Deer River, Minn.
“This is not a fundraiser,” Sheila Maki, with the Forward Health Foundation stated. “Any grants we receive will be divided among the non-profit groups who are volunteering to make this day happen such as the Boys and Girls Club, The Movement, Deer River High School Band, among others.”
Maki continued, “This is a time when our community can gather together and spend time with each other --- eating, playing games and just enjoying being a part of our community. We want all of you to be there.”
The flyer states, “After more than a year of separation, the Party in the Park will provide an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate our community and each other.”
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, an adult softball tournament will take place. Call or text Mandy Reed at 218-244-9792 to sign up. In addition, a 5K fun run begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Grab a slice of pie and coffee at 10 a.m., and listen to musical entertainment and go on a train ride.
Starting at 11 a.m. are the kid’s games: minnow races, three-legged races and an egg toss. There will be face painting, a magician, pie eating contest, beer gardens and food vendors, all beginning at 11 a.m.
Bingo can be played from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interested in a cornhole tournament which begins at 2 p.m.? Call or text 218-246-8046 to sign up.
More kids’ games including minnow races, three-legged race and an egg toss will begin at 2 p.m.
Prize drawings will be announced at 3:30 p.m., with live music by Garage 19 and food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some food vendors include frybread tacos, pizza, Wings and Things and wild rice bowls. The Deer River Fire Department will also be selling burgers and corn on the cob from 3 to 7 p.m.
“There’s no fee to get in,” Maki said. “Kids will receive three tickets for popcorn, cotton candy and/or lemonade. And remember that many of the things are free of charge.”
She added, “I’m excited to see you there as we celebrate our community by spending the day together at this fun event! Don’t miss it! See you there!”
For more information contact Sheila Maki at 218-355-8307 or sheilamaki@forwardhealthfoundation.org or visit the Facebook page event.
It is encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and outside alcohol is prohibited.
All proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations and the community.
The Forward Health Foundation’s mission is to promote health and wellness in the Deer River Area. They do this through grants and scholarships to the hospital and clinic and by giving grants to area groups such as the schools, Boys and Girls Club and Ball Club park.
