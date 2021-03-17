Despite the challenges of 2020, Itasca Area Community Education found success! Itasca Area Community Education was the recipient of the Minnesota Community Education Association (MCEA) Outstanding Project Award for their #GetLearning YouTube channel created during the pandemic. This award is presented annually to outstanding projects that have exemplified the concept of Community Education. A project is either a one-time event or an ongoing activity that is associated with a Community Education program. The MCEA awards committee selects programs that incorporate teamwork and cooperation, show a great use of resources, have an achievement that illustrates the principals of Community Education, and have an impact on the community because of this project.
The #GetLearning #WithMe project was developed as a team approach. Itasca Area Community Education programmers from across 4 school districts came together quickly and developed a series of instructional videos, titled #GetLearning #WithMe, to provide the community with local instruction and connections during the first few months of the COVID 19 pandemic. Get Learning videos were developed using local instructors with a passion to connect and spread joy across the community. All instructors volunteered their time to be videotaped instructing a lesson they are passionate about. Through these videos instructors were also able to provide information about their upcoming classes to gain a following. Videos included instruction in things such as; dog tracking, playing the guitar, dance classes for adults and kids, cooking ideas, planting, DIY ideas, mini art lessons, and story time. The #GetLearning #WithMe YouTube channel had over 900 views during a short period of time. Community members were thankful for the local connection during a time when social distancing was necessary. This positive connection with the community enabled Community Education to keep its promise to deliver high-quality learning and enrichment opportunities. The team of Community Education programmers took on this task and worked together to create videos with a local feel. Some programmers recorded video, others edited, while others stepped up to create their own instructional video. For some, it was their first time creating and editing videos. It truly was a team effort and an opportunity for growth in the organization. #GetLeanring #WithMe is a program Community education will continue to provide into the future. Follow Get Learning on YouTube.
For more information about the great Community Education opportunities in the Itasca Area visit www.getlearning.org, call 218-327-5730, text EDUCATE to 22828 to sign up for our monthly email notifications, and connect with Itasca Area Community Education on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
