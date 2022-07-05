The MacRostie Art Center (MAC) will host its annual Downtown Art Fair this Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Old Central School grounds in Grand Rapids. The event is free, and sponsored by Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental, The Loggy Dome and Paul Bunyan Communications.
More than 30 regional artists will be showcasing and selling their artwork on Saturday. One of these artists is Lily Winter—an art fair regular, jewelry maker and local favorite. Currently, Winter is focused on making jewelry with silver and stones. She wasn’t planning on including her hand painted jewelry this year, but ended up changing her mind.
“I told everyone that I quit, but then I decided to do another batch for this fair and I am also doing it as small framed pieces,” said Winter. She added, “Plus it’s fun and plus people are always asking for it.”
Winter primarily makes jewelry pieces, but is expanding her offerings this year to include small hand painted framed pieces.
“I’m really loving this idea of frames made out of weird materials like stone or leather or wood scraps collage style. So it’s kind of a new toy for me,” said Winter.
Winter has participated in the Downtown Art Fair every year since it first started, about 10 years. She shared that the fair is very kid-friendly, laid back and relaxed.
“It’s such a fun day out,” Winter said. “Everyone’s happy. The sun is shining. There’s food. It’s our hometown show so we see all the people we know. There’s music. It’s just a delightful day out.”
Other regional artists will be at the fair with work ranging from paintings, woodworking, pottery, photography, glass and more. Food trucks Bobcats Lunchbox and Borealis Creamery will be also at the fair. A variety of live music will be played throughout the day including Ditty Wish from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and jazz duo Sam Miltich and Tony Balluff will take the stage from 1-3 p.m.
Free hands-on activities will be offered throughout the day for people of all ages. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., patrons can paint a canvas bag with MAC art instructors. No pre registration or art experience is necessary. There will also be lawn games, chess, and a display of baskets and tree barks by John Zasada.
Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 to benefit the work of the MAC throughout the day. Grand prizes include a ceramic serving bowl by Butch Holden, a lap blanket by Laurie Jacobi and a framed paper quilling piece by Andrea Ley Coombs. Raffle winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
For more information contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 or info@macrostieartcenter.org
