Osborn files for candidacy to Itasca County Board of Commissioners

Local business owner and U.S. Army Veteran, Aimee Osborne, has filed for candidacy - Itasca County Commissioner District 1 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Osborne was raised at a local resort in Northwest Itasca County, which her family sold in the mid-’90s. Osborne served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2004 where she deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. During this time, she met her husband of 20 years, Preston Osborne. Preston proudly served our country from 1998 to 2020 and is now a Retired U.S. Army Veteran.
Both are lifetime members of the VFW. After the completion of her duties as a soldier, Osborne had the opportunity to fulfill the unwritten duties as a military wife. A wife of a Master Gunner and a Platoon Sergeant. She was grateful for the opportunity to have volunteered in positions that helped with military family morale and welfare. Such positions included: Coordinator & Board Member for the Fort Carson Spouses Club; Family Readiness Group Leader & Co-Leader; Village Mayor of Fort Carson which is a volunteer-elected position; and many other volunteer engagements. Professionally, Osborne had a few opportunities of fulfilling a need as paralegal, solar consultant, and psychiatric clinic manager.
Preston and Aimee have three daughters, Trisha, Morgan, and Hadley. One granddaughter, Athena. And one brute of a dog named Rocky. After their military service and being stationed around the world, they chose to return to Aimee’s hometown area of Sand Lake to fulfill a dream of purchasing the resort that Aimee’s family once owned and operated. After investing everything they had, they are now the proud owners of Lakewood Lodge. They have been enjoying their time since returning home by fishing and volunteering. Aimee Osborne has always considered Itasca County her home. She is grateful that her youngest daughter will have the same opportunity to enjoy being a kid in the Northwoods of Minnesota.
Letter to you the reader from Aimee Osborne:
First and foremost, I am honored to have the opportunity to be one of the candidates for Itasca County Commissioner District 1. A County Commissioner is one who upholds a seat of nonpartisan. This is deeply rooted in local government and not to be taken lightly. I have made the decision early on in my campaign endeavor to become Itasca County Commissioner District 1 that I will not seek nor accept endorsements from any political party, group or individuals. It is my duty to ensure that all residents’ concerns are met, federal and state requirements are fulfilled, and basic county operations run efficiently.
Serving this County as County Commissioner will allow me to help us achieve better communication and to encourage collaboration between the county, other local governments & boards, residents, businesses, nonprofits and local religious organizations to develop meaningful and sustainable opportunities that positively impact our community. It is my position:
To stand strong in support of economic growth in the area - large and small commerce.
We need to ensure that our local businesses have the tools to thrive. Our small business owners need our support, not more mandates and regulations.
We need to protect the viability of each of our industries: Logging, Building,Manufacturing, Tourism, Service-Related Industries, and Mining.
Supporting tourism is a must. Tourism provides revenue and much needed jobs for our area. This is a beautiful place, and we need to ensure that generations beyond us can continue to bring their families to enjoy the North woods of Itasca County.
As someone who grew up here, forest management is important to me and should be for all of us. We need to ensure that we are logging and managing our forests for future generations.
Mining can and should exist within the appropriate designated boundaries including the proper reclamation plan in place and adhere to. In Minnesota and especially Itasca County we have the opportunity to be a responsible leader regarding Mining and the respect of our natural resources.
Bringing in more long lasting stable manufacturing is important for not only the growth of Itasca County but for the opportunity it brings to our residences.
Our fiscal responsibility is of the utmost importance to maintain a healthy budget and to prevent an undue tax burden on the residence of Itasca County.
A Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is important for our local systems check and balances, our local taxes and valuations are important to all of us.
We are a strong community; we deserve strong leadership that will stand up for our needs and make sure our voice is heard. This County Commissioner nonpartisan seat is not about a single issue, this seat is about strong leadership within the county. We need to make sure that we are being listened to not only here, locally, but at the state and national level, too. Roadblocks need to be removed so that we can move forward. As someone who has spent years working with big government, I understand policy and procedure. I understand when it is necessary and unnecessary. And when the path is not clear – I will find a way.
In addition to being a local business owner and U.S. Army Veteran I am a mother, wife, daughter, neighbor, friend, volunteer and above all else, a God-fearing woman. Each of these roles demand the same of me - patience, perseverance and compassion. However, it is through my upbringing and military service where strong leadership, honor and integrity has been deeply instilled. It is with these qualities along with the aforementioned professional and personal experiences I will ground myself upon to do the best for all residents of Itasca County, especially District 1 – God willing.
I ask of you, Itasca County District 1 residents, and other Itasca County District residents to get to know the candidates. Ask questions, share your concerns, and bring possible solutions or ideas to the ongoing and ever evolving conversations for the betterment of our county. I invite each of you to reach out, take responsibility and hold accountable each of our actions. This is simply not a race to see who wins, this is our livelihood, our home, our county – It is our civic virtue to sustain the viability of Itasca County.
Questions or concerns? Please reach out to me, Aimee Osborne - Itasca County Commissioner District 1 Candidate at the following: aimeelynn7880@gmail.com or 218-398-6783 or find me on Facebook @Aimee Osborne for Itasca County Commissioner District 1.
