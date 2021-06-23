A $440 million oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturing plant will be constructed on property at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) LLC, a subsidiary of J. M. Huber Corp., will build the plant on more than 400 acres at Boswell Energy Center’s “North Site.”
A $15 million financial assistance package was recommended for approval at a Monday Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRRB) special board meeting to help support construction. The $15.6 million package is one of the largest in IRRRB history. The loan is a financial incentive for HEW to build a new 800,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Cohasset. It is expected to bring more than 150 new jobs to Itasca County.
“Today is a great day for Itasca County and our Northland as more than 150 well-paying jobs will be coming to the community in the near future,” said Rep. Spencer Igo who represents Cohasset and the surrounding area and has been working with Huber, Itasca County, the Iron Range Delegation in the House and Senate, and the IRRRB to secure the funding needed to bring this project to his community. “Huber is wisely making a significant investment in the best workforce in the nation—the hard- working men and women of the Iron Range. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to the IRRRB for supporting this important project and look forward to welcoming Huber to the area.”
“We are excited that Huber has chosen this site to expand their business,” commented Itasca County Commissioner Davin Tinquist, who represents District 1 which includes Cohasset. “This will be a tremendous boost, not only to the local economy of Cohasset, but to all of Itasca County. This is good for the timber industry, the local job market, and for our tax base.”
Legislation to provide additional resources to the project is currently being debated by the Minnesota legislature.
In a letter to Itasca County residents, HEW President Brian Carlson stated, “On behalf of Huber Engineered Woods LLC, we are very excited to become part of your community as we build a new state-of-the-art oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Cohasset, Minn. We anticipate bringing over 150 direct new jobs to Itasca County and surrounding areas while contributing growth opportunities in adjacent local industries, including timber and trucking.”
According to Carlson, HEW took careful consideration and regard for Minnesota’s history with the OSB industry along with a strong commitment to respectfully managing and protecting the abundant renewable forest resources in the area. Carlson explained that the Cohasset mill will significantly increase HEW’s ability to service the Western and Midwestern housing markets.
This project will be the single largest investment in the history of J.M. Huber Corporation, founded in 1883 and one of the largest family-owned companies in the U.S. HEW currently operates mills in Broken Bow, Oklahoma; Spring City, Tennessee; Commerce, Georgia; Crystal Hill, Virginia; and Easton, Maine. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Cohasset mill will manufacture wall and roof sheathing integrated structural panels and high-performance subflooring. These specialty engineered wood products are used nationwide in single-family, multifamily and light commercial buildings.
“This new chapter of growth for our company resulted from tremendous collaboration throughout our organization and the state of Minnesota including Governor Tim Walz, DEED, IRRRB, and MPCA, the city of Cohasset, Itasca County and Minnesota Power,” added Carlson. “We look forward to being an integral part of the community and a key partner in the future success of both Itasca County and the state of Minnesota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.