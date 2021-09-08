The Optimist Club of Grand Rapids got to work earlier this month, painting the 4H building at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.
The volunteer community service event was organized by former Itasca County Sheriff Pat Medure.
According to Brian Carlson, the building was last painted 37 years ago, also by the Optimist Club.
4H Ambassadors provided a meal for the painting crew.
The Optimists Club of Grand Rapids meets at Country Kitchen every Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.