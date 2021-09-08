The Optimist Club of Grand Rapids got to work earlier this month, painting the 4H building at the Itasca County Fairgrounds. 

The volunteer community service event was organized by former Itasca County Sheriff Pat Medure. 

According to Brian Carlson, the building was last painted 37 years ago, also by the Optimist Club. 

4H Ambassadors provided a meal for the painting crew.

The Optimists Club of Grand Rapids meets at Country Kitchen every Thursday  at 7:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments