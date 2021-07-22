The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with HealthForce Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Range, Blue Jacket Career Academy, and Rock Ridge Public Schools, will host an in-person SCRUBS Camp for area high school students on August 4, 2021, at Hibbing Community College. The Hibbing camp is geared towards high school level students from Chisholm, Deer River, Floodwood, Grand Rapids-Big Fork, Greenway, Hibbing, Hill City, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron - Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Northland Community School, St. Louis County Schools, and Rock Ridge Public Schools.
Scrubs Camp provides students the opportunity to learn about different healthcare professions from healthcare providers though sessions. Sessions will include hands-on opportunities with LifeLink III, dental careers, aging services, medical lab, nursing, and more.
Scrubs Camp has been in existence since 2008 and was created by HealthForce Minnesota. The first Scrubs Camp was held at Winona State University. The camp in Hibbing will be the first on the Iron Range. They are typically held on college campuses and partner with healthcare providers that are local to that campus to teach students.
It offers students a unique chance to learn about many different professions. For students, the camp is a way to turn dreaming of a career into truly seeing a future for themselves in healthcare or long-term care. Students learn about the schooling necessary, demand for those careers, and the salary they will be making.
"The real magic behind scrubs camps is that students who want to go into healthcare often think of those careers that we see on TV, becoming a surgeon, a nurse, a doctor, but there are so many other careers out there," said Brady Malecha, statewide SCRUBS Camp Coordinator. "You get to see that spark in their eye when they find that career that they really want to go into."
This year’s camp will be limited to 24 students due to COVID precautions. Next year the camp is expected to return to a full-size with more spaces available. Students can attend this year at no cost because of generous local grant funding. Student spots are still available. Interested students can apply at: http://healthforceminnesota.org/students/scrubscamp_registration.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.