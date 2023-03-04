The Itasca County Board meeting on Feb. 28 began with County Administrator Brett Skyles reading six separate citizen input letters, all objecting to the board adopting a resolution last week to become a Second Amendment dedicated County.
At last week’s Board work session meeting, John Johnson (D3), requested the last-minute addition to the agenda, proposing the resolution to make Itasca a 2A dedicated County, which was then approved unanimously in front of a standing-room only crowd, who were all present to express their support.
Speaking to Skyles this week, he clarified that the use of the word “sanctuary” in a previous article written by the Herald is not accurate when it comes to the resolution adopted by the County. He explained the word “dedicated” was used intentionally as the resolution was drafted so as not to give the impression the County will be “picking and choosing which laws to enforce,” and has no mention of Itasca County as a sanctuary for 2A advocates.
As a 2A dedicated County, Itasca is declaring opposition to any further gun legislation from the State or Federal Government. However, the resolution itself ultimately holds no legislative power.
The initial six letters of citizen objection set the table for another standing-room-only crowd who were prepared and determined to make their voices heard on the matter this time. Although the Commissioners did not engage in any direct dialogue with the speakers, there is no doubt they were heard.
A room full of gun-owners, hunters, taxpayers, Veterans, and everyday citizens of Itasca County took their opportunity to denounce the resolution by the Board and to personally reprimand the Commissioners for a process some felt was a deliberate attempt to exclude their voices on a public matter.
Speaker after speaker described their thoughts on how the board approached this resolution – “no transparency,” “unprofessional,” “government overreach,” and “beyond the duties of the board.”
Other citizens spoke on personal experiences with gun violence and to the other issues in the County needing attention from the Board.
One speaker, a former law professor at the University of Minnesota and a criminologist, made a point that “missing from last week was any discussion of public safety and gun violence.” Going on to explain “in criminology, American exceptionalism is a very bad thing,” pointing out the high rates of homicide, suicide, and gun-related accidents in the U.S. compared to other economically developed countries.
Those who were present yesterday ultimately made their position clear to the Board: Rescind the resolution.
Following the final citizen speaker, none of the Commissioner’s took the opportunity to address or respond to those present, but several did as the meeting adjourned.
Casey Venema (D5) apologized for “how we handled it, I’m sorry” … and hopes “I can do something over the next four years to make it up.”
John Johnson (D3) wanted to “echo” Venema’s comments and pledged to “question himself in the actions he chooses to take going forward” and will be “more cognizant” of the comments made at the meeting.
Terry Snyder (D2) said we could have done better in the transparency piece and ensured the board “wholeheartedly supports transparency” and comments today “were not heard on deaf ears, we could have done better.”
Other highlights of Tuesday’s meeting:
• Chairman Burl Ives gave updates on letters drafted on behalf of the Board to participating parties from the former Huber Project.
• It was noted that the 2023 land classification class open to the public on Tuesday, Mar 7 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
• Skyles recognized several Itasca County employees for promotions.
• Austin Rohling discussed outstanding warrants; roll call vote approved funds for warrants.
• ICHHS warrants were discussed by Christine Krebs, roll call vote approved funds for warrants.
• IM Care gave a presentation on County Based Health Care purchasing options. Steve Gottwalt explained the County Based Purchasing health model benefits and improves rural markets.
• Chris Gunderson gave an update for the MIS Department and the responsibilities among the ten employees within the department. The update includes previous work completed to include overtime, work-orders, housekeeping, emergency calls, recruitment and retention, and cybersecurity.
• The DNR Heritage Forest Project returned with a drafted letter discussing the terms of the intended County land acquisition by the DNR. The Board gave the letter a vote of approval.
• Bill Grantges, with Aquatic Invasive Species gave a presentation for Itasca Soil and Water Conservation Department. The presentation included a discussion on grants and programs, including CAP grants, AIS detectors, public outreach, public education, and scholarships.
The next Itasca County Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 7 in the County Board room at 2:30 p.m. or can be livestreamed on watchictv.org
