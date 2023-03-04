The Itasca County Board meeting on Feb. 28 began with County Administrator Brett Skyles reading six separate citizen input letters, all objecting to the board adopting a resolution last week to become a Second Amendment dedicated County.

At last week’s Board work session meeting, John Johnson (D3), requested the last-minute addition to the agenda, proposing the resolution to make Itasca a 2A dedicated County, which was then approved unanimously in front of a standing-room only crowd, who were all present to express their support.


