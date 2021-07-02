The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices, and other public safety agencies will increase patrols for intoxicated boaters July 2-4 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Officials will discuss current statewide efforts to crack down on boating while intoxicated (BWI). In 2020, nine of the 16 boating fatalities – more than 56 percent – in Minnesota involved alcohol, well up from the six-year average of 44 percent.
The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of BWI-related boating accidents and fatalities. Minnesota’s lakes and rivers have been particularly busy this summer as people get outside to take advantage of all the water-based recreational opportunities the state provides. Shared waterways mean shared responsibility, and it’s up to every boater to make sure they’re keeping themselves and other boaters safe.
WHEN
Thursday, July 1, 10:30 a.m.
WHERE
Lake Minnetonka – Gray’s Bay public access. From Minneapolis, take I-394 west to Highway 101, south to Gray's Bay Boulevard, east to site entrance, which will be on the left.
WHAT CAMERAS WILL SEE
DNR conservation officers and law enforcement officers from other participating agencies will stand with Lt. Adam Block as he delivers his remarks. The scenic location on Lake Minnetonka will allow for capturing b-roll of boating activity.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
More information about Operation Dry Water can be found online at www.operationdrywater.org. Boating accident statistics are available at www.mndnr.gov/boatingsafety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.