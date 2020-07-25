With just a few days left in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Tenth Annual Food Shelf Challenge Grant, there is no better time for your gift to have a greater impact. Donations must be made by July 31 to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to be included in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge Grant.
The Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves an estimated 2,500 individuals per month and over 890 of those individuals are children. People are skipping meals and making difficult choices between buying food or paying for other necessities like rent, utilities or medical care. People like Kathy, a food shelf participant, who said “I work really hard to support myself and my kids, but I just don’t make enough to make ends meet. The food shelf helps me feed the kids when money is tight”. Kathy is just one example of the many local families who are assisted by the food shelf. Second Harvest gives her a hand up so she can feed the kids, get herself to work and keep moving forward in her life.
“The pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty right now,” says Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “We are anticipating a large increase in need as unemployment continues to be high and additional resources are unavailable. We know people are struggling and with no end in sight, we need your help so we are ready for the hard times to come.”
Donations of funds to the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge Grant stay right here and directly help the Food Shelf at Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.
Donations given in July will be proportionally matched by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless to help end hunger in our community.
To make your donation go further there are three easy ways you can designate your dollars to the Open Your Heart Challenge:
By Phone: 218-326-4420 x24
Mail a Donation:
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Open Your Heart Challenge
PO Box 5130
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.