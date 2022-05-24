Open mic music jam May 28 at Cohasset Senior Center May 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be an open mic music jam at the Cohasset Senior Center on Saturday, May 28 6-8:30 p.m. All are invited. Cookies and coffee will be served. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jam Music Food Open Mic Cohasset Senior Center Coffee Cookie Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now City addresses alleged misconduct with GRPD Jeremy Raymond Trout 2001-2022 Tanya M. Finken 1968-2022 Julie Lynn Christensen 1966-2022 Linda D. (Baker) Erspamer 1952-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
