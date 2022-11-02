Online Defensive Driving Courses from AARP Driver Safety will be offered Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Senior Center / Bass Brook Community Center, Cohasset, 105 NE 5th Street, Suite A, from 1-5 pm. Register by calling 218-328-6225, Ext 25. (Note: Classes have moved from the Cohasset City Hall / Community Center on Hwy 2 and are now located in the building adjacent to Cohasset Elementary School.)


