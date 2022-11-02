Online Defensive Driving Courses from AARP Driver Safety will be offered Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Senior Center / Bass Brook Community Center, Cohasset, 105 NE 5th Street, Suite A, from 1-5 pm. Register by calling 218-328-6225, Ext 25. (Note: Classes have moved from the Cohasset City Hall / Community Center on Hwy 2 and are now located in the building adjacent to Cohasset Elementary School.)
Thursday, Dec. 1: Senior Center / Bass Brook Community Center, Cohasset, 105 NE 5th Street, Suite A, from 1-5 pm. Register by calling 218-328-6225, Ext 25. (Classes have moved from the Cohasset City Hall / Community Center on Hwy 2 and are now located in the building adjacent to Cohasset Elementary School.)
Cost for the class is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early for registration paperwork.
In addition, the on-line class option continues to be available to both AARP members and nonmembers.
Why Take the Smart Driver Course?
The AARP Smart Driver course is the nation’s first course specifically designed for drivers age 55 and older. Drivers will benefit from a 10% discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. Drivers learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. In addition, drivers learn:
Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash.
Proper use of seat belts, air bags, antilock brakes and new technology found in today’s vehicles.
Ways to monitor their own and others’ driving skills and capabilities.
The effects of medications on driving.
The importance of eliminating distractions.
Contact Peggy Brennan at 651-895-6465 with any questions. If interested in becoming a Smart Driver instructor, please call Marn Flicker, 763-291-4411.
