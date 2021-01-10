The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity  Agency (AEOA) is offering free study from home Adult Education classes. The session packets are mailed and classes are connected through  Zoom or telephone. 

Participants can earn their GED and brush up on academic skills, including math, reading and English writing and speaking. They will also be able to practice computer skills and job interview skills. 

The next session is Jan. 11, 2021 - Feb. 19, 2021 with a spring session offered March 1, 2021 - April 9, 2021. Each session is only six weeks long and at no cost. 

Contact Itasca County AEOA virtual instructor Emily Sundeen at 218-259-0285 or emily.sundeen@aeoa.org. 

