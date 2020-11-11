One veterans story

Tom Gilmore of Blackduck Minn., was at Pearl Harbor when the bombs were dropping and the bullets were flying. Today, Tom lives on the west side of Blackduck Lake. A YouTube video of his story created by David Quam can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACY8TeVI5XQ&amp;t=1235s

