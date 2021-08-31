As students in Itasca County districts begin to return to the classroom, families and the community are asked by public health officials and other leaders to help make the school year successful
“We all want to see kids be able to be in school with their trusted teachers and their peers as much as possible,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Together, we can get the school year off to a safe and healthy start.”
Tips for staying safe include:
Stay home when ill, even if it’s only with sniffles. Other telltale symptoms of the virus’ Delta variant are headache and sore throat.
Get tested regularly, especially if you have a close exposure or even the slightest of symptoms. Tests are widely available in the county.
Get vaccinated if you are age 12 or older. In the Itasca area, more than one-third of youth between 12 and 17 are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID. Pfizer vaccines can now be accessed at Essentia Health, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Thrifty White pharmacy and WalMart by appointment.
Itasca County’s rate of COVID-19 infections continues at an elevated rate. Between Aug. 24 and 30, another 80 residents were diagnosed with COVID and 48 the previous week. The most current 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents is 28.2.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.