Butterfly researcher shares her findings and lifelong passion for Minnesota’s butterflies
Visitors at the Forest History Center can experience an immersive lesson in forest history with a photographic presentation about northern Minnesota’s butterfly species.
On January 7, 2023, Allison Barta will share her findings from 12 years of butterfly research, documenting the 90 species she has encountered in northern Minnesota. A recently retired high school science teacher, Barta will discuss her experiences photographing the state’s butterflies.
WHEN/WHERE:
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
1–3 p.m.
2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
“On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies” is the kickoff to the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series. Lectures will be presented at the site twice monthly through April. Visit mnhs.org/foresthistory/ for more information on this and future events.
About the Minnesota Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history.
