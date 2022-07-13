On-demand, self-driving shuttles coming to town

The city’s driverless vehicle pilot program is nearing the final steps toward take-off this fall. During the Grand Rapids City Council’s worksession on Monday, representatives from May Mobility gave a report on results of community listening sessions on the goMARTI free on-demand, self-driving shuttle service coming to Grand Rapids in September. These sessions focused on ideas for route stops, hours of service and passenger logistics to provide community members with added mobility options.
According to project manager Justin Johnson, the three sessions with attendees from the business, senior and service industries had “good turnout,” with about 20 various entities represented. The goal of the sessions was to discuss autonomous vehicle technology and provide stakeholders with a better understanding of how the goMARTI self-driving shuttle pilot project could best serve the needs of the Grand Rapids area. Feedback was gathered on the most-important transportation needs within the community such as access to healthcare and employment, priority stops, night and weekend availability, safety, and the system to be used to request rides. These sessions were held in April at Lakeshore Place Senior Apartments, the IRC building, and at Rapids Brewing.
As a result of these sessions, the pilot zone was expanded to a route of 16.5 square miles with 69 total stops - the longest route May Mobility has ever deployed.
The stops will include places with a mix of uses including entertainment such as the Reif Center and the fairgrounds, shopping such as grocery and hardware stores, churches, health care services, the library and post office, residential areas like assisted living facilities and more. Responses for days of service showed Monday and Tuesday as the least preferred. Most Sunday requests were for early times while there were requests for later operations other days. Responses indicated 4-8 p.m. as the most-requested time period. When compiled, it was determined that hours should be Tuesday through Friday, 2 - 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.; and Monday. The one day of no service will give shuttle operators and managers adequate time off each week.
May Mobility has started to seek applications for employment for the full-time operator positions (visit goMARTI.com for more information and to apply). The pilot team plans to set up demonstrations and information booths at upcoming community events including Weekend of Wheels July 29-30, Tall Timber Days Aug. 6-7, and Grand Rapids River Fest Sept. 9-10. During these demonstrations, people will be able to get a look at a driverless vehicle.
Johnson described the vehicles as a Toyota Sienna-like mini van with room for four passengers, including one wheelchair, plus space for luggage. The office for the goMARTI team will be located in the new Forge office building near Arrowhead Transit on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Four of the five vehicles in the Grand Rapids fleet will be operational at the set hours. The pilot program requires that a human operator be behind the wheel at all times for the first 18 months to take over control, if needed.
The process for riding the shuttle will involve sending a request to the office with time and location of pick up or by calling 2-1-1 First Call which will be able to make requests for those who do not want to use a smartphone. People will use the May Mobility smartphone application. The app will show riders the nearest pickup location and a suggested drop off location that is closest to where they specifically want to go.
According to Johnson, all fundraising has been completed for the pilot project goals and timeline. A targeted public launch date has been set for Sept. 26, 2022.
During the regular meeting immediately following the worksession on July 11, the council:
• Approved verified claims for June 21 to July 5, 2022 in the amount of $883,682.93.
• Entered into a professional services agreement with SEH for the drafting of legal descriptions at the former Murphy Elementary School site.
• Changed Long Term Disability to Mutual of Omaha.
• Approved the final pay estimate for CP 2015-3, Hwy 2 W Trail in the amount of $13,722.94 and balancing change order No. 4.
• Accepted the low bid with KGM Contractors for CP 2022-4, Seventh Avenue SE Overlay project.
•Donated old engine 116 to the Itasca County Fairgrounds and disposed of old engine 115 at the scrap yard.
• Accepted the resignation of Lee Longoria from the position of firefighter.
• Approved golf course employment start and end dates.
• Approved Chamber/golf contract.
• Amended the Haz-Mat job descriptions and authorized city staff to post the Haz-Mat Equipment and Training Assistant position internally.
• Authorized the signing of a Corrective Quit Claim Deed for property located within the Plat of Industrial Park Addition to Grand Rapids.
• Allowed the police department to solicit bids from local car dealerships for a chief’s administration vehicle and allowed the Building Safety Division to solicit bids for two Building Rental Inspector vehicles.
• Adopted a resolution appointing election judges for the 2022 elections.
Approved referendum language to establish a local sales tax in the city of Grand Rapids for the IRA Civic Center improvements.
The referendum question will state that the city wishes to establish a sales and use tax of .5% and issue general obligation bonds to which the sales and use tax will be pledged in an amount not to exceed $5.98 million, plus the cost of issuing the bonds for the design and construction of capital equipment, buildings, utilities, and grounds improvements to the IRA Civic Center. Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained that, if approved, the sales tax will end, by state law, when the $5.98 million is collected or in six years, whichever is first. With the facility being noted as having several regional uses, Pagel said the sales tax is a nice tool to pay for the improvements. Voters will decide whether to approve the sales and use tax or pay for the improvements via added property taxes.
• Awarded a contract to TNT Construction, of Grand Rapids (in the amount of $3,859,400) for Bid Package No. 1, including supply and installation of wood trusses and decking at the West Venue of the IRA Civic Center.
The other company to bid was Haw Construction, also of Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel commented that he was pleased to see two local companies bid on the project and that the bid came in just $144,900 over the opinion cost generated by city engineers in December of 2021, given the current costs of construction materials. Pagel also reminded the council of the state’s contribution of $5 million toward the project.
• Approved a resolution supporting an eight-unit owner-occupied community land trust single-family housing development for city-owned property on the former site of Forest Lake Elementary School in northwest Grand Rapids.
As Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei pointed out, this project will involve the construction of affordable housing for working class families. The city is working with the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority on partnering with One Roof Community Housing and Kootasca Community Action, Inc., to develop the eight homes. They anticipate building four homes in 2023 and another four in 2024, contingent on a financing package and a funding request with Minnesota Housing and the Community Land Trust program.
• Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department to purchase an EDI-USA Level III ballistic shield, at a cost of $3,587. According to GRPD Captain Andy Morgan, the shield will allow for the safe response to situations involving weapons. The shield is a non-budgeted item to be paid for with funds from the Special Equipment fund.
