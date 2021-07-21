The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children to this years’ VBS event being held from Sunday, August 1st through Wednesday August 4th at the church located at 825 1st Street in Nashwauk. Kids ages 4 years through 12 years will gather together from 6:30 – 8:00 pm for an Olympic theme based VBS which stresses running the race for Jesus. Each night there will be a time of crafts and an interactive Bible lesson. Snacks and of course game time are also part of each evening’s activities.
Parents and friends are especially invited to our Family Picnic on Wednesday, August 4th beginning at 6:00 pm. A short program will be follow a picnic style meal with an opportunity for everyone to participate in more games and competitions. If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher in the church office at 885-3334.
