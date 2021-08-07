Itasca County commissioners approved the donation of the door that entered Grand Rapids’ old bus depot to VFW Post 1720 this week. The former bus depot was demolished last month to make way for the county’s new jail facilities. The VFW intends to display the door as it has important historical significance to northern Minnesota’s members of the Armed Forces.
Itasca County Veteran’s Services Officer Luke St. Germain spoke to commissioners on Tuesday and provided background on the door’s history. Although the door has virtually no monetary value, St. Germain quoted an email he received from County Administrator Brett Skyles regarding the door’s meaning.
“For many years those young men and women who either volunteered or were drafted for military service walked through this Bus Depot door on their way down to the Twin Cities. This door represents the beginning leg of their military journey and serves as a reminder for all those who did not make it home to walk through this door a second time,” Skyles wrote.
Commander of VFW Post 1720 Mike Randall told commissioners how he plans to display the door.
“We think we can do it honor by displaying this door behind our POW-MIA table,” Randall said. “Our plan is not to touch that door much at all. Not to restore it, but leave it the way it is.”
Randall plans to work with the Itasca County Historical Society and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review to gather as many historical records as possible to create a display remembering the service men and women who did not make it home.
“I can’t think of a better place for the door to go,” St. Germain said.
Broadband expansion
Paul Bunyan Communications representative Steve Howard provided information regarding
options and potential use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for broadband expansion in Itasca County.
Howard said installation of fiber optic cable on the south side of Lake Pokegama may be completed early this month. He also briefed commissioners on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), a Federal Communications Commission program designed to close the digital divide in the United States by investing billions of dollars in the construction of rural broadband networks.
Paul Bunyan Communications has a planned construction timeframe for potential RDOF projects, but the schedule is in flux and the company does not yet know when federal funding will be confirmed.
Howard asked commissioners for feedback and continued dialogue to understand better what areas of the county are in need of service.
“We don’t want what we call the ‘swiss cheese problem,’ which happens in a lot of counties,” Howard said. “All the providers go and they get the, I hate to say it this way, the good customers where the density is good or the costs are low. The problem is, those counties and states end up with the swiss cheese of people that have and don’t have [broadband coverage]. Our goal, as a company, is we don’t want Itasca County to have that problem.”
Board Chair Burl Ives noted that many people who are looking to buy homes in Itasca County make high-speed internet service a top priority as more people are working from home. Commissioners Terry Snyder mentioned tourism in Itasca County, specifically resorts that do not have access to high-speed internet.
When asked about fiber installation costs, Howard told the board it's currently about $2 a foot, but may rise to $3 a foot in the near future. He said fiber availability is a major challenge for service providers.
Commissioners discussed at length how to improve broadband in the county and how to best communicate areas of need to providers. The discussion was informational and no action was taken.
American Rescue Plan
Commissioners scheduled two special sessions to discuss American Rescue Plan Funding, which will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 24. Both sessions will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
Storm debris cleanup update
Greg Stoltz of Itasca County Environmental Services provided the board with an update on the storm debris cleanup sites set up in conjunction with the City of Grand Rapids. Residents of Itasca County could drop off storm debris and spoiled food at the Itasca County Fairgrounds and at a site on 29th Street SE. Another site just west of the fairgrounds also contained storm debris.
At the time of the meeting, the county had moved approximately 8,000 cubic yards of debris into the Itasca County Transfer Station.
“I don’t know if we’re halfway. I don’t know if we’re three-quarters,” Stoltz said. “ I have no idea where we are at because it’s not slowing down.”
Stoltz said debris removal costs neared $50,000 at the time of the meeting.
“We will be requesting the state to declare this an emergency for reimbursement purposes,” Skyles said.
Commissioners commended workers for their quick response in its cleanup efforts. Stoltz mentioned the next phase of cleanup will involve shingles, roofing, and other structural damage debris.
ATV trail grant
The Board of Commissioners approved a grant application for the Len Hardy Memorial ATV Trail on Tuesday, July 27. A resolution was needed to complete the grant application process. This grant application is for $50,000 and will be a part of the funding package to complete the full construction of the ATV Trail.
Due to the timeline involved, the request was to approve the item at Tuesday’s work session and commissions voted 5-0 to adopt the resolution.
Construction update
Transportation Engineer Rachel Metelak provided a Transportation Construction Update for August 2021.
A complete report of the update can be found at Itasca County’s website, located at https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/.
On-Call program
Commissioners approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Local 1626 Letter of Understanding (LOU) for the Itasca County MIS Department On-Call Program.
In order to provide better on-call reliability for law enforcement and other county services, an OnCall program has been developed with the MIS Department and the Local 1626 labor union. The Letter of Understanding describes the on-call program which will provide for a temporary trial period that will expire on 12/31/2021. The local 1626 union has approved of this Letter of Understanding.
Consent agenda
The following items were approved on the consent agenda:
Approved final payment for contract 66009 - CSAH 60 grading, aggregate base, bituminous surfacing and bridge replacement, and authorize the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the county board to sign the certificate of final payment.
Approved the transfer of funds in the amount of $1,400,000 from the unorganized township road and bridge accounts to the county road and bridge fund for road maintenance costs in unorganized townships.
Approve Easement to Minnesota Power, a division of Allete, Inc., for access to the solar facility located over and across the N1/4 of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter less east 410 feet, Section 33, Township 55, Range 25 in which Itasca County owns an undivided 1/2 interest and authorize necessary signatures.
Up next
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet for a special session in the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, August 10 at 12:30 p.m. A regular session will follow at 2:30 p.m.
