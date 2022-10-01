For Itasca County, October has been the beginning of COVID trouble since the pandemic began. In 2020 and 2021, the county saw surges in cases October through December. While advanced vaccines and treatments have significant reduced risk, COVID remains in Itasca County’s midst in 2022.
The spread of COVID infection in Itasca County is currently at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At this point, Itasca County residents are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those with symptoms are encouraged to wear a mask if they have a positive test or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
While COVID rates are low, those who are unprotected by vaccine or naturally vulnerable still are at significant risk. Since Aug. 1, six more Itasca County residents have died due to COVID and hospitals continue to admit very sick COVID patients.
“As we all shift into deep fall and winter, consider adding vaccinations and boosters to your to-do list,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health. “COVID vaccines are updated and even more protective. The new boosters are ‘bivalent,’ meaning they cover both the original strain and Omicron variant, and very effective. Why not get your flu shot while you’re at it? Stay strong, Itasca.”
Area clinics and pharmacies regularly offer updated COVID and flu vaccines. In addition, special COVID vaccine and booster clinics will be provided for those 12 and older throughout Itasca County over the next few weeks. Registration is highly recommended, but walk-ins are also accepted.
- Grand Rapids Area Library Oct. 5, 1:00 - 5:00
- Marcell Family Center Oct 12, 1:00 – 6:00
- Morse Town Hall, Deer River Oct 13, 1:00 – 6:00
- Keewatin Community Center Oct. 14, 2:00 – 6:00
To register, go to https://my.primary.health/r/itasca-public-health-vaccine-event?registration_type=default Symptoms of current strains of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Be sure to seek a test at area clinics or use an at-home test before putting others at possible risk.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them on the Itasca County COVID message line at 218-327-6784.
