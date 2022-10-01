For Itasca County, October has been the beginning of COVID trouble since the pandemic began. In 2020 and 2021, the county saw surges in cases October through December. While advanced vaccines and treatments have significant reduced risk, COVID remains in Itasca County’s midst in 2022.

The spread of COVID infection in Itasca County is currently at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At this point, Itasca County residents are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those with symptoms are encouraged to wear a mask if they have a positive test or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

